Glaze Granite & Marble, the UAE’s largest marble importer, has been appointed as a distributor of Caesarstone QUARTZ surfaces in the UAE. Caesarstone is the World’s Number #1 Quartz brand.

Caesarstone has given Glaze Granite & Marble imports and distribution rights for the entire UAE region. Founded in 1987, Caesarstone is a pioneer in reconstituted Quartz surfaces. Other brands available in the market appeared only a decade after Caesarstone had already become a household name in the USA and Europe. Caesarstone has maintained its dominant position in the market through continuous investment in research, innovation, and product development. Caesarstone has continued to set new standards and trends for modern kitchen design.

Caesarstone is a BRETONSTONE technology product, made in the USA and Israel. Being an official distributor of Caesarstone in UAE, Glaze is now bringing world’s number one Quartz surface for its customers to enhance the aesthetic appeal of spaces.

Commenting on the new development, Mr Umesh Punia, [CEO, Glaze] said, “At Glaze, each one of us are committed to evolve with the changing needs of the customer since last two decades, keeping pace with the new trends. The agreement with Caesarstone is a testament of our passion for providing access to the world’s best quality stones to our customers. We continue to offer a wide range of products for the architects, developers, builders and homeowners.”

Caesarstone has been the first stone company to ever be publicly traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The extraordinary worldwide sales and revenue records of the company speak to the long-term integrity of the brand. Moreover, Caesarstone was also the first quartz surface company to receive ISO 14001 (a global environmental protection standard), ISO 9001 (quality management standard), NSF (public health and safety) certifications, and the highly respected Good Housekeeping Seal from Good Housekeeping Research Institute.

EMEA Regional Managing Director, Amir Reske, said, “We are delighted to be working with GLAZE within the region. There is a huge opportunity for us to work in partnership, to help realize the kitchen dreams and ambitions of a sophisticated UAE consumer audience. Caesarstone is recognised as a luxury brand around the world and enjoys a significant consumer following in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Sidney, and Singapore, where our award-winning surface collections grace the finest and most fashionable homes. We are looking forward to achieving the same levels of success with GLAZE in the UAE.”

The wide variety of colors, styles, designs, and textures of Caesarstone products, along with the inherent characteristics such as hardness, durability, non-porosity, scratch, and stain resistance, provide consumers with functional and beautiful kitchen tops and surfaces.