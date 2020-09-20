Dubai Home Festival: Free Apartments, Home Makeovers, Big Savings and Prizes to Win

Home is where the heart is, and this year’s Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is the perfect opportunity for interior lovers to pour their hearts and souls into a room makeover project or garden redesign, and even enjoy rent-free living in a new apartment.

From 24 September to 10 October, the second edition of DHF will team up with some of the biggest names in homeware to celebrate the latest furnishing looks as well as bright new interior design ideas with great savings of 25 to 75 per cent as part of the DHF Sale. Residents and visitors can also pick up décor inspiration from industry experts, win a rent-free stay in a luxury apartment, and room, home or garden makeovers when they enter super Spend & Win promotions at some of Dubai’s favourite interior stores.

Here, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the organiser of DHF, outlines the key activities, promotions and sales taking place across the city during this year’s event:

SALES & PROMOTIONS

Danube Home has slashed the prices of some of its best-loved homeware items as part of this year’s DHF. Available at the brand’s showrooms across Dubai, shoppers can enjoy reductions of 25 to 75 per cent throughout DHF. Customers who spend AED500 or more will enter into a promotion to win a home makeover worth AED10,000 or 5 garden makeovers worth AED5,000 each, plus 5 couples can win a two-night stay at the Burj Khalifa. What’s more, Danube Home is also offering up to 30 per cent off the cost of shipping to more than 40 countries around the world exclusively during DHF.

Al Salem Carpet’s Al Quoz warehouse has reduced the price of a huge range of luxury, contemporary and traditional carpets by 50 to 75 per cent as part of a special DHF promotion. Available on selected carpets, the ‘Luxury Under Your Feet’ promotion is ideal for those looking to add the perfect finishing touch to their home redesign.

United Furniture’s Sheikh Zayed Road, Karama and Ibn Battuta Mall branches are offering big part sale savings of 30 to 70 per cent on the brand’s entire range of furniture styles and home accessories throughout this year’s DHF.

Shoppers visiting MuseuM’s Dubai Festival City Mall branch can choose from a great selection of homeware items with reductions of 25 to 75 per cent available as part of the store’s DHF-long part sale offer.

MINISO stores in City Centre Al Shindagha and Baniyas Towers will tempt residents and visitors with savings of 25 to 50 per cent off a selected range of the brand’s furniture and home products. This offer is available throughout DHF.

Shoppers at MOOD stores in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Mall of the Emirates and The Dubai Mall (inside Galleries Lafayette) will be thrilled by savings of 35 to 75 per cent on a selected range of super cool furniture and accessories featuring quirky designs in on-trend colours.

The ultimate homeware sale for the whole family, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids stores in The Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif have reduced prices by 25 to 75 per cent at both stores. Available throughout DHF, the deal is a great opportunity to give the kids’ rooms and the rest of the home a new lease of life.

Upgrade your favourite living space with the addition of some new, stylish and super comfortable furniture from West Elm this DHF. The contemporary homeware store in The Dubai Mall is offering a great part sale with savings of 25 to 75 per cent available.

Family favourite home furnishing store Pan Emirates is inviting shoppers to discover great reductions of 30 to 75 per cent this DHF. As well as lower prices, visitors to the brand’s Dubai Festival City Mall store can also win a full home makeover valued at AED10,000 or a single room makeover worth AED5,000. A total of five room makeovers and one home makeover to a total value of AED35,000 up for grabs during DHF.

Robinsons Department Store at Dubai Festival City Mall is offering shoppers 10 per cent saving on full price and discounted homeware lines, excluding Back Leaf brands, throughout DHF.

Harman House stores in BurJuman, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, City Centre Deira, Deira, Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road have a super free gift offer for shoppers this DHF. Buy a Samsung 85” 8K TV (Q950T) and get a free JBL Sound Bar 2.1DB.

From 15 September to 10 October, 2XL Furniture and Home Decor branches on Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah and Uptown Mirdif Mall are offering a free wallpaper installation service with every AED1,000 spent in store.

Interiors showroom on Jumeirah Beach Road is offering savings of between 30 and 50 per cent off its luxurious range of furniture and homewares both in store and online during this year’s DHF.

Customers at Muji stores in The Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif and The Beach JBR can save AED25 each time they spend AED100 throughout DHF.

Merinos Carpets in The Dubai Mall will tempt shoppers with 30 to 70 per cent off selected carpets for the duration of this year’s DHF.

Crystalware specialists Crystal Gallery is offering savings of between 25 and 75 per cent on a wide range of homeware as well handmade crystal accessories and jewellery during DHF. The offer is available at Crystal Gallery stores in Ras Al Khor and The Dubai Mall.

LeViera Interiors Furniture , based on Umm Suqeim Street in Barsha 2, has reduced the price of selected bedroom items, sofa sets, dining sets and decoration items by 25 to 75 per cent this DHF.

Quirky, contemporary and always on trend, THE One and Fusion by THE One have a host of great offers for residents and visitors to enjoy this DHF. The homeware stores in Mall of the Emirates, Wafi Mall, Jumeirah 1 and Al Quoz are offering savings of 25 per cent, 45 per cent and 70 per cent on selected items. THE One is also giving one lucky super fan the opportunity to win a photoshoot with THE One that will be used on social media and a piece of furniture named after the winner which they can take home. This DHF THE One is also hosting a Selfie Competition; take a selfie at your favorite dining table and/or flower experience and post/share on social media using hashtags for the chance to win a full set of dining ware for 8 and a flower arrangement to the value of AED1,000. The winners will be announced on 11 October, the day after DHF ends.

For homeowners looking to upgrade their furniture and discard of their old pieces, they need look no further than Home Box stores with its great selection of furnishings with up to 25 per cent off and the super Exchange and Upgrade Promotion that includes removals firm Take My Junk collecting old furniture direct from customers’ homes. A great promotion that takes the pain out of buying a new sofa and much more. The offer runs from 4 to 10 October in Oasis Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Centrepoint Bur Dubai stores. There will also be 5 chances to win room makeovers worth AED5,000 each.

The DHF Shop & Ship Beyond Boundaries Promotion offers great rates on international transport and delivery so shoppers can ship their favourite DHF purchases back to their home countries while making big savings on shipping costs. DHF has teamed up with Store2Door to offer UAE residents and visitors savings of between 10 to 20 per cent depending on the region, country or mode of transport. Simple and hassle free, the promotion means shoppers can export their favourite pieces of furniture in complete peace of mind.

Picking out stylish and comfortable new sofas and more is exciting, but where is the best place to put it all at home? Flat and villa transformation and organisation specialists Decluttr Me has teamed up with DHF to offer shoppers savings of 15 per cent on its full range of services. Decluttr Me’s 4-hour Bronze, 8-hour Silver and 8-hour Gold closet specialist services will revamp every room giving you the space, both literally and emotionally, to get the best out of your new-look home. Simply use the code DHF15 when filling in the contact form at the website .

There are even more opportunities to clear out any unwanted junk and organise like a pro this DHF with the Breathing Room promotion. Book via the instagram account @breathing_room_dubai and quote “BREATHE” to benefit from the DHF exclusive offer of 2 hours free with every six one-hour sessions booked.