Interior Design Experts Share Home Makeover Tips, Professional Advice

Dubai Home Festival (DHF) has teamed up with some of the UAE’s best homegrown interior design, furnishing and styling professionals to offer residents and visitors expert advice on how to transform their room, apartment or villa from drab to fab!

Homeowners and tenants who have always wanted to upgrade their living spaces are invited to join a specially curated series of informative talks, interactive workshops, Q&A sessions and fun online webisodes that are guaranteed to inspire and educate budding designers and aspiring interior stylists ahead of their next big home project.

Rhiannon Downie-Hurst, founder of homeclubmiddleeast.com, the popular home inspiration and concierge service that specialises in finding, creating, filling and maintaining the perfect home, will visit Nakheel Mall to share some of her best-kept secrets to help make home redesign, redecoration or reorganisation dreams come true. Rhiannon will lead a series of informative and engaging workshops on 24 September and 1 and 8 October.

Two 40-minute sessions will be held at 11am and 12pm on 24 September at the mall’s Starbucks stage. The first, titled Optimal Sleep and Energy X JYSK, will feature Shelina Jokhiya from Decluttr ME on the topic of decluttering your home and achieving optimal sleep and energy. The second session will feature Manar Kamal and Aws Al Zubaidi from MA Interiors. Titled Affordable Luxury X JYSK, it will focus on new affordable luxury tips to design your home.

On 1 and 8 October, Rhiannon will host workshop sessions at the JYSK homeware store. Places are available on a first come, first served basis. Inspirational and entertaining, these events are sure to be popular with home décor enthusiasts and mall shoppers alike.

Also taking part in this year’s DHF is Raja Idris, an exciting new online content creator who will lead viewers on a virtual tour of Dragon Mart to show how the retail hub has everything homeowners need for a complete home makeover – he’ll even offer some top tips on how to haggle for the best price too!

Raja will present an online shopping trip around the mall as part of DHF’s ‘How To’ web series that will cover popular home design topics including garden redesign, tips to sprucing up a studio apartment, making the most out of any space and much more.

The first ‘How To’ webisode was streamed on 21 September with advice on how to redesign a garden, while the second webisode will explore ways to uplift home décor and will air on 5 October. Both shows can be found on the mall’s official YouTube channel.

From 1 to 10 October, the mall will also welcome a team of interior design consultants who will provide free home decor advice to shoppers. Keep an eye on the mall’s social media channels for more information and inspiration.

As well as the fun and informative workshops and online tutorials, DHF has teamed up with some of the city’s best home organisation and transformation specialists to help residents and visitors clear their minds and their living spaces of unnecessary clutter, mess and stress.

Designed to help visitors discover the benefits of a tidy and organised home, Dubai-based consultants Decluttr Me, the Breathing Room and Sarah Johnson Consulting are participating in this year’s DHF with a range of offers available throughout the event.

As part of a special DHF promotion, the experts at Decluttr Me have reduced the price of their services by 15 per cent. Residents and visitors who use the code DHF15 when filling in the online contact form at www.decluttrme.com can book a 4-hour Bronze, 8-hour Silver or 8-hour Gold closet consultation service at a great price.

Specialising in streamlining and perfecting the functionality of a home, the specialists at The Breathing Room are offering visitors to DHF the chance to have their home arranged the professional way with two hours free upon the booking of six one-hour sessions. Keen clients can book via the Instagram account @breathing_room_dubai and quote “BREATHE” to receive the offer.

As one of the region’s leading interior design and home project firms, Sarah Johnson Consulting is a great addition to this year’s DHF line up. Throughout the event, homeowners and tenants can receive expert advice on the latest décor and artistic styling trends that are ideal for any home. Customers need only to quote DHF when filling in the contact form at www.sarahjohnson-consulting.com to receive a free 45-minute Home Staging Consultation.

Also taking place this DHF is a series of wonderfully eclectic Home Edition Markets. Featuring items made by talented homeware experts as well as creators, designers and craftspeople from around Dubai and the Emirates, the markets are a chance for shoppers to pick up unique and diverse products, home accessories and more. Held on the first weekend of DHF on 25 September at Times Square Mall in Al Quoz, the ARTE Market will feature 19 locally-based vendors. A great place to find a wonderful and unique selection of home decor items including paintings, children’s toys, candles, comic books, soaps and much more, the ARTE Market is open from 10am to 6pm.

Each weekend of this year’s DHF, Nakheel Mall will host 10 unique home product experts and locally grown businesses at the RIPE Market Home Edition pop up. Promoting and supporting UAE-based homeware experts and entrepreneurs, the market will be open from 10am to 7pm outside the Depachika Food Hall with wonderful handcrafted items for sale, such as traditional African art, scented candles, towels and bathrobes, hand painted plates, bowls and homeware items to name but a few.

For full details of the 2nd edition of Dubai Home Festival in Dubai’s calendar of promotions and events, please visit www.dubaihomefestival.com.