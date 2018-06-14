Yas Island Gears Up for Exciting Celebrations This Eid Al Fitr

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier entertainment destination, has announced an exciting program of celebrations taking place across the Island during Eid Al Fitr. From a thrilling three-day fireworks extravaganza, to 24-hour celebrations at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Mall as well as exciting experiences all around, there’s something for everyone this Eid on Yas Island.

This year, for the first time, Yas Island will celebrate every day of Eid in style with a spectacular fireworks show. Set to light up the capital’s unique leisure destination, the daily fireworks display will kick off at 9 pm every night during Eid and can best be seen from the Yas Marina promenade or on board a traditional dhow with Captain Tony’s Eid Fireworks Fun Cruise for a truly memorable experience. Families can head to Yas Marina from 7 pm to enjoy a selection of engaging carnival games and explore the night market. Visitors can also enjoy the festive atmosphere in air-conditioned comfort from one of Yas Marina’s many restaurant terraces.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will get into the Eid mood by keeping its doors open for 24 hours. On June 15, guests will enjoy the head-spinning 24-Hour Rollercoaster Rally, featuring loads of shows, games and DJ music inspired from the iconic decades of the 50s through to the 90s. Park guests can also enjoy free entry to the theme park after 6 pm on that day, and pay as they go for the ride packages they choose.

Celebrating Eid Al Fitr with a giant splash, Yas Waterworld will open a new attraction that’s a first for the UAE, Cinesplash. The all-new 5D water adventure will take guests on an interactive journey that simulates effects including spraying water, water explosions, rain, waterfalls, and much more. Guests during Eid will also enjoy a dose of culture with the traditional Ayyala performances, as well as ornate henna painting and Arabic ‘gahwa’ (coffee) with dates.

Those in the mood for some retail therapy can make their way to Yas Mall’s 24-hour MEGA sale with more than 300 stores open round the clock on June 15 with a combination of special offers, contests and activities. The sale is set to begin on 10:00 am on the first day of Eid until 10:00 am the following day, with special hourly deals to watch out for after midnight. Shoppers will also be able to enter a draw to win a Tesla Model-X.

Commenting on the line-up of activities, Marina Cipriano, General Manager of Yas Experiences, said: “We’re delighted to extend this year’s celebrations to last all three days of Eid Al Fitr, for the first time. With the added entertainment activities and shows around the Island, extended operating hours of key attractions, and of course, festive fireworks every evening – we’ve made sure there’ something for all members of the family to enjoy this Eid on Yas Island.”

Visitors looking to enjoy all of the exciting activities on offer during Eid Al Fitr can make the most of their visit by staying at any of Yas Island’s seven hotels. Those staycationing on Yas Island will be able to triple the fun with complimentary tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld, as well as Yas Beach.