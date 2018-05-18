Yas Island Launches Yas Parks Annual Pass

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, has announced the launch of its all-new Yas Parks Annual Pass. The pass will triple the fun for Yas Island visitors, offering year-round access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld as well as the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, when it opens on July 25 2018.

Holders of the Yas Parks Annual Pass are bound to have a year to remember, with full access to world record-breaking rides, thrilling slides in addition to a whole host of unique attractions and one-of-a-kind experiences at the region’s leading theme parks. Valid for one year from the date of purchase, pass holders will also be able to avail exclusive discounts on shopping and dining at all Yas Island theme parks in addition to receiving one complimentary ticket for a friend on the guest’s birthday which will grant them access to all three parks.

Inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage of pearl diving through its unique story of ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is the world’s only Emirati-themed waterpark and the UAE’s first mega waterpark. With over 40 rides, slides and attractions for the whole family, Yas Waterworld is guaranteed to create a splash-filled adventure, suitable for all ages.

Recently named the Middle East’s Leading Theme Park in 2018 at the World Travel Awards, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a must-visit pit-stop for those in the mood for unforgettable thrills. Home to 37 heart-pounding rides and attractions, from state-of-the-art simulators, driving experiences and record-breaking rollercoasters to interactive child-friendly attractions, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a perfect day out for the whole family.

Come July 25, annual pass holders can be among the first to set foot in Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park. Guests will be spoiled for choice at this incredibly immersive park, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment across six lands including Warner Bros. Plaza, Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch.

Available for a limited time only until July 24 2018, the Yas Annual Parks Pass will be available to purchase online at AED 1295 through the parks’ websites as well as ticketing counters at Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.