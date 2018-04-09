Marina Gate Apartments Ready for Handover

Select Group, one of the largest private developers in the GCC, has begun handover of The Residences at Marina Gate I in Dubai Marina to owners. If you are one of them and wish to sell or rent out your property, please email here to get in touch with real estate agents specializing in the area.

Featuring 399 residential units and a built-up area of 1,139,500 square feet, the residential development includes studios, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom penthouses, and duplex podium villas.

Marina Gate apartments benefit from a host of upscale amenities including an infinity edge pool, gymnasium overlooking the Dubai Marina, squash and paddle tennis courts, children’s pool and play area, state-of-the-art outdoor gym, eight high speed elevators with a dedicated service elevator, a direct access loading dock, secure residents parking, dedicated security and 24-hours concierge service.

Commenting on the handover, Rahail Aslam, CEO Select Group, stated, “The Residences at Marina Gate I is a unique offering for buyers. Translating luxury on a grand scale, the building’s design, build quality, efficient floor plans and luxurious amenities are ideal for experiencing the pulse of Marina living on the waterfront.”

With direct access to Marina Walk, Marina Gate I features a retail colonnade at ground, mezzanine and podium levels. Residents will have easy access to a wide range of dining options as well as services and convenience retail, designed to provide an uninterrupted customer experience across Marina Gate. King’s College Hospital London – Medical Centre, Bin Sina Pharmacy, The Coffee Club, and The Nail Spa are some of the brands that set to start operations at Marina Gate I shortly and a minimarket anchor tenant has already been signed at Marina Gate II to provide residents unfettered access to daily essentials.

“Marina Gate has raised the bar for developments in Dubai Marina.” added Rahail. “We are committed to ensuring the highest standards for our customers and timely delivery of projects without compromising on quality.”

The remaining two towers within the development are progressing on schedule. Cladding works are ongoing for the topped-out Marina Gate II and handover is scheduled for early next year. The third and final tower in the development, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, which will be managed by Jumeirah Group under their Jumeirah Living brand, is also at an advanced stage of construction.