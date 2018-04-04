Dubai Property Festival To Takes Place in Few Days

The largest property promotion event in the region will take place from 9th to 11th April 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Offering unique investment opportunities and the lowest financing rate with a profit rate of 1.85% per annum on mortgages

Discounts of up to 20% on certain projects during the festival

With local and international participation from 29 countries

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the launch of the ‘Dubai Property Festival’, the largest property promotion event in the region, which will take place from 9th to 11th April 2018 in a partnership between the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center, the investment arm of DLD, and the International Property Show.

Details of the festival were announced during a press conference held yesterday at the Armani Hotel and attended by His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD; Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center; Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Managing Director Emaar Properties PJSC; His Excellency Abdullah Al Mannaei, Chairman of Emirates Auction; Dawood Al Shezawi, Head of the Dubai Property Festival Organising Committee; Sandeep Saijwal, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at Azizi Developments; Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development; Tarek Abdullah Ahmed, Head of Islamic Home Finance at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), and representatives from a number of real estate companies sponsoring the most prominent real estate exhibitions in the region.

The event, which will run for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will include a series of global activities aimed at attracting investment into the UAE’s real estate market. The festival provides visitors with unprecedented offers, including the lowest financing rate with a profit margin of 1.85% per annum on mortgages for deals concluded during the festival, in addition to discounts of up to 20% on certain projects. This means that the event will provide an ideal chance for investors and buyers to find the properties and investment opportunities of their dreams with the best financial offers.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, commented: “We would like to express our gratitude to all of the companies and sponsors supporting this event. Thanks to the effective coordination and cooperation between all parties, we expect the Dubai Property Festival to attract a high number of attendees, underscoring the vitality of Dubai’s real estate sector, its global attractiveness and its sustainable growth, which will attract more capital. This is the main objective of the festival.”

Bin Mejren added: “Launching the festival is part of our vital role in shaping the real estate sector to support the economic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Millions of people have decided to invest in Dubai’s real estate market because it provides investors with high returns on investment and represents a unique destination with a moderate climate throughout the year and a safe environment to work, live and invest, which secures the rights of all parties.”

Her Excellency Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General and Head of the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center, commented: “The festival will open up new opportunities for investment through the sale and purchase of property, as it will attract hundreds of real estate professionals and inevitably stimulate the real estate sector, which is now preparing for a new phase of growth complemented by the strong support of infrastructure projects across Dubai.”

The festival will witness the ‘Mega Property Sale’, which is intended to provide excellent opportunities for real estate investors to benefit from exclusive discounts and promotions, as well as low interest rates. Visitors will find a wide range of promotional packages and special discounts that will enhance the attractiveness of Dubai real estate among foreign investors, also bringing together banks and other financial institutions engaged in the sale of mega properties on the side-lines of the International Property Show.

Through the many opportunities offered by the festival, buyers will get the best deals and secure the highest possible return on investment. The event organisers invite visitors to take advantage of the exciting discounts and promotions that can only be obtained through this event.

Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Managing Director Emaar Properties PJSC, commented: “We would like to take this opportunity to express our deep thanks to the Dubai Land Department for its tireless efforts to support the real estate sector. We also appreciate the role of the Dubai Property Festival organisers and their efforts to launch a world-class event. We at Emaar are keen to to support Dubai Property Festival, We expect this to be a great event, as it will provide the real estate market with innovative concepts and activities that will attract more developers, visitors and investors. We wish great success to all participants.”

His Excellency Abdullah Al Mannaei, Chairman of Emirates Auction, commented: “Our participation in the Dubai Property Festival as a strategic partner stems from our commitment to continuously enhance our interaction with government institutions in the UAE and to cooperate with them in the development of quality programmes and solutions that save customers time, effort and cost. The event will also improve quality in the sector and provide visitors with the best services according to best practices in line with the vision and guidance of the country’s wise leadership.”

Dawood Al Shezawi, Head of the Dubai Property Festival Organising Committee, added: “The festival will offer discounts and exclusive promotions for three days, with developers providing special rates, reasonable introductory payments, and lower registration fees. In order to offer all real estate services under one platform, free legal services and consultations will also be available, as well as a property auction and local deals through live auctions. In addition, the banks will be offering exclusive promotions including no registration fees or service charges, and customers can receive pre-approvals during the festival at discounted rates.”

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: “We are delighted to support the Dubai Property Festival as it is an entirely unique platform in the real estate market. It offers exhibitors many advantages, including promotion of their projects and launch of sales through the ‘Mega Property Sale’.”

Sandeep Saijwal, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at Azizi Developments, added: “Our company has entered into a strategic partnership with the 14th edition of the International Property Show following the impressive growth of the event over the years. It has become an important platform for meetings, activities and events that attract major investors, professionals and buyers from around the world. During the event, we will showcase a range of important properties in Dubai. The festival will also help us to explore the needs and expectations of customers in various regional and international real estate sectors, and identify opportunities for expansion into new markets.”

The International Property Show (IPS) is the only event of its kind that is authorised by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) to allow direct real estate sales. All exhibiting companies have the right to receive down payments or full payments for the properties they sell during the event.

The exhibition will attract a wide range of leading UAE developers as well as a number of developers from across the wider region and the world. This year’s show will feature a European Country Pavilion that will provide investment opportunities in Europe to investors in the UAE, as well as a Egypt Country Pavilion where visitors will find exclusive deals from some of Egypt’s top developers, including Mountain View, Acudi, Al Futtaim Egypt, Dorra, Emaar Egypt, Mangroovy, Royaa and Secon.

The festival also features a Brokers’ Village offering exclusive deals at the best prices from real estate developers and a series of other global activities aimed at attracting investments to the UAE real estate market, including an Investor Lounge, workshops and training sessions, and a property auction organised by Emirates Auction, the strategic partner of the festival.

Sponsors and partners for IPS 2018 include DLD, Mountain View as the Gold Sponsor, MAG Lifestyle Development, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties, Emirates Auction, ADIB, Dubai Police, Dubai Department of Economic Development, Diamond Developers, and The Publicity Network as Key Communication Sponsor.