The Construction Industry Gathers For The Big 5 With Regional Development Set For Unprecedented Growth

UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure supports The Big 5; HE Al Mazrouei urges ‘full spectrum of industry collaboration’ as smart technology looks to shape future of construction

US$6.5 trillion is combined worth of projects in the MEA region, with Middle East accounting for more than half, according to ABiQ

The 43rd edition of the event will feature new initiatives The Big 5 Global Construction Impact Summit and Everything Architecture

The Big 5, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia’s largest and most-influential construction industry event, will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 5 – 8 December 2022. Attracting 2,000 exhibitors and 55,000 global attendees from more than 150 countries, the annual event gathers industry professionals, disruptors, innovators, suppliers, stakeholders, ESG advisors, and international policymakers.

According to ABiQ, the event’s Knowledge Partner, the combined value of projects in the Middle East and Africa is US$6.5 trillion, with US$3.5tn already ongoing and a further US$2.9tn in the pipeline. The value equates to 138 per cent of the region’s GDP. ABiQ adds that the Middle East alone accounts for US$3.5 trillion worth of the total combined MEA value, while North Africa is responsible for US$879bn.

Endorsing the event, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure calls for industry collaboration as smart technology looks to shape the future of construction and aligns with the Government’s vision and mission towards strengthening the partnerships between public and private sectors. Coming back this year, The Big 5 Global Construction Leaders’ Summit will feature key industry stakeholders and disruptors from outside the sector to discuss new ways forward with a busy day filled with knowledge-sharing to future-proof the industry.

“The government is determined to develop policies, laws, and regulations to support and diversify the national economy by launching integrated investment projects, enabling innovative capabilities, and enhancing skills on the regional and international levels,” said His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Infrastructure. “The Big 5 Global Construction Leaders’ Summit brings into attention the critical role the construction sector plays in developing infrastructure and achieving the sustainability of the national economy. It also contributes to exploring prospects for cooperation with our partners to achieve more dependence on modern technologies in the various sectors of the construction sector that have the potential to keep pace with digital transformation, in line with the government’s ambitious vision to realize its future goals and global sector leadership.”

Ben Greenish, Senior Vice-President Construction of dmg events, organiser of The Big 5, added: “Attendees from across the region will be taking part in vital discussions at the event, where the sector’s global leaders will seek to future-proof the construction sector through collaboration, sustainability, and technology. We’re honoured to be partnering with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and to have its support.

The Big 5 will focus on eight major product segments, as well as host six specialized events addressing key construction sectors: Middle East Concrete and The Big 5 Heavy will bring together the concrete supply chain and heavy machinery players; Middle East Stone connects the stone industry in the region; the Urban Design & Landscape Expo will highlight new ground-breaking landscape, infrastructure, and urban development solutions; FM Expo connects facilities management professionals with new technologies to support them safely maintaining their assets; and the HVAC R Expo focuses on providing healthy air conditioning for new build, retrofit, or maintenance programmes. The events will be supported by a collection of CPD-certified talks and summits, providing attendees with insights on the latest market trends and actionable best practices.

Aside from the six specialized construction events, Everything Architecture will consist of innovative and inspiring materials, services and products that are transforming the world’s architectural and design sectors. Exclusively created for architects, designers, specifiers, and property developers, the inaugural event will present revolutionary solutions that can rapidly transform the sector.

“This portfolio of events aims at ensuring participants get to meet the people most appropriate to their specific area of business, and that visitors can make the most of their attendance by quickly accessing the exhibitors most relevant to their operations,” added Greenish.

The show will also host Digital Construction World with Start-up City, which will see technology disruptors from nine nations demo solutions in front of construction stakeholders and decision-makers. Competing start-ups will propose solutions for the contech, proptech, infratech, sustainability and energy sectors, while the FutureTech Construction Summit will encompass keynotes and discussions on the impact of technology for the future, embracing and implementing disruptive technology and people, collaboration, and inspiration.

The Big 5 Global Construction Impact Summit will debut at the event where disruptive thinkers, innovators, and ESG advisors assess the construction ecosystem and collaborate to support the achievement of ambitious regional net-zero targets.

Finally, The Big 5 Construction Impact Awards will continue the theme of net-zero and ESG by honouring the people, organisations, and projects that are driving sustainable development, innovation, and transformation in the regions’ booming construction industry. Across 17 comprehensive categories, the awards act as a stage to celebrate the achievements and transformation of the construction industry that go beyond traditional measures of project delivery.

To date, The Big 5 has confirmed more than 2,000 exhibitors from 150 countries. The event is expected to attract upwards of 55,000 attendees.