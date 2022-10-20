Brazilian Coffee Week 2022 kicks off in UAE

The Embassy of Brazil in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Arab- Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), is promoting business opportunities in the export of coffee from Brazil to Arab countries, during the ongoing Brazilian Coffee Week 2022, at various chambers of commerce across the UAE. The event, which is being led by H.E. Ambassador Eliana Zugaib, Chargée d´Affaires, a.i., of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the UAE and Rafael Solimeo, Director and Head of Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce Dubai Office, kicked-off on October 17, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI). The event will conclude on October 25, 2022, at the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event, which comprises of a series of meeting, is being hosted on the chambers of commerce offices of six participating Emirates. The upcoming roadshows will be organised at the DMCC Coffee Centre on October 18, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on October 19, Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on October 20, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RAKCCI) on October 24, and Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 25. During the roadshow, Ambassador Eliana Zugaib will give a presentation on the history and importance of coffee for the Brazilian economy, while Rafael Solimeo will share data on trade and opportunities within the coffee sector.

Ambassador Eliana Zugaib said: “We are happy to organize the Brazilian Coffee Week, in partnership with the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of six Emirates participating in the project. We find this as an excellent opportunity to share with our Emirati friends our know-how and the quality of Brazilian coffee. Being the world’s largest producer and exporter of coffee, as well as the second-largest consumer market, we are sure that we can foster even more partnerships and business opportunities between the two countries. We look forward to celebrating the friendship between Brazilians and Emiratis while sipping some of the best Brazilian coffee.”

Osmar Chohfi, President of Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Arab regions are witnessing exponential growth in the coffee industry, owing to its large population, especially young professionals, who are one of the largest consumers of coffee products. The Brazilian coffee industry has the opportunity to leverage these numbers and offer unique specialty coffee beverages. The Brazilian Coffee Week serves as an ideal platform to showcase the uniqueness and quality of the products to further explore business opportunities within the region. The roadshows reflect the commitment of the Chamber to strengthen bilateral trade alliance and promote exports of Brazilian products, including coffee, to Arab nations. The Brazilian Coffee Week is being held following the rising demands for coffee imports in Arab countries.”

There are numerous factors contributing to the rise of coffee consumption and the growth of the coffee industry in the Arab countries, such as increasing demand for upscale coffee, appreciative attitude towards coffee consumption experience, rising demand for instant coffee, traceability, assurance and food technology. Furthermore, the growth of the coffee industry also has been accelerated by Arab countries, as it serves as the gateway to Muslim markets.

The event witnesses the participation of leading suppliers such as Pantanal General Trading, DUcoffee, Nares Group, Anorka Food Industries L.L.C, Gostoso Coffee and Tresmarias Coffee. The Brazilian Coffee Week is being organized to foster strong bilateral trade relations between Brazil and the Arab nations and further aims at boosting the coffee exports between the two regions.

In recent years, Arab nations have gained importance as an optimum destination for exports and imports from Brazil. In 2021, exports to the Arab nations stood at 4.8 per cent of the total exports from Brazil, rising to 5.1 per cent in 2022. On the other hand, imports from the Arab nations amounted to 4.4 percent of the total imports in 2021, rising to 5.7 per cent in 2022. Globally, Brazil stands as the topmost exporter of coffee, owing to its large plantation area, consistent increase in productivity and beneficial climate for the cultivation of coffee.