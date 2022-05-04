Dubai Hosts The 22-nd Edition of The Hotel Show

The Hospitality Industry ’s flagship event is set to welcome thousands of visitors with exciting new Summits, Conferences, and Features.

The world-renowned hospitality event, The Hotel Show, returns to Dubai in May for three days celebrating the industry’s greatest names, brands, and talent.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on the 24-26 May. The event has become a key date in the industry calendar, taking place in one of the world’s greatest destinations.

Dubai has become a leading global destination for both leisure, tourism, and hospitality. It is one of the most attractive hospitality markets in the world, with a constant stream of investment.

According to preliminary data from STR, Dubai’s hotel sector experienced its highest occupancy since 2007 during the final weeks before Expo 2020, with a total of 91.7% of Dubai’s rooms occupied.

With the growing hospitality industry in the region, The Hotel Show Dubai has grown to become the largest and most prestigious trade event for hospitality in the Middle East and Africa, and the ultimate meeting place for the industry over the last 22 years.

“The hosting of The Hotel Show Dubai is a testament to Dubai’s ability to organize world-class international events while positioning Dubai as a global city that is open, safe, and accessible for UAE residents and leisure, and business travelers.

Over the past year, Dubai’s hotel sector has performed remarkably well, further accelerating momentum across the city’s travel and tourism industry. As a platform where F&B and Hospitality professionals can come together and connect, and knowledge share and learn from each other.

The Hotel Show will reaffirm Dubai’s position as a must-visit global destination,” said Hoor Al Khaja, Associate VP of International Operations at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

With supporting partners including Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, HAMA (Hospitality Assets Managers Association), and The Dubai Restaurant Group. The three-day experience serves the industry by showcasing innovative products, content, features, and inspiration, while acting as the definitive link for hospitality suppliers across the world looking to access the lucrative MEA market.

Across the event, there will be a range of conferences, seminars, and features offering visitors education, in-depth analysis, and inter-industry debates, helping to drive the industry forward.

Key speakers include Amit Nayak, Vice President of HAMA MEA (Hospitality Asset Managers Association), Khalid Anib, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels PJSC, Olivier Harnish, the Senior Strategy Advisor of the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Naim Maadad, the Chief Executive of Gates Hospitality and Board Member of the Dubai Restaurants Group, Tariq Valani, the Senior Vice President IT of India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Accor and Giuliano Gasparini, the Associate Director of ALDAR and Board member of HAMA Middle East.

“Dubai has become a beacon of hope for the industry in the wake of the pandemic, its recovery by far exceeding many of the world’s most renowned destinations, so to host this event here is not only inspiring but gives industry players access to the very people on the ground making this recovery possible. Furthermore, events like The Hotel Show also provide an excellent environment for networking, as professionals in the hotel industry are increasingly competing in a market that is characterized by sustainable design, smart hotels, and innovative branded experiences,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Group Event Director of The Hotel Show.

Some of the many conferences available to badge holders include The Hospitality Leadership Forum, The HITEC Dubai Conference, and The Hospitality Lifestyle, Wellness, and SPA summit, the newest addition to the roster.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness sector at a global level is now worth more than 4,200 billion dollars, of which 639 billion is related to wellness tourism chosen by 586 million people, meaning it is a key market for the industry moving forward.

The Hospitality, Lifestyle, Wellness & Spa Summit 2022 will attract key stakeholders, decision-makers, experts, and practitioners for a series of highly focused and candid live discussions to shape the future of the wellness and lifestyle industry.

Expert minds will include market research analysts including, spa owners and managers, wellness directors, asset managers, and expert consultants.

From live culinary experiences to exciting live challenges, The Hotel Show aims to celebrate the industry’s unsung heroes and driving forces behind the hospitality sector with features including the Housekeepers League of Champions and The Chef’s Table. The F&B Stakeholders Summit 2022 will bring leading industry experts and practitioners together for a series of highly focused and candid live discussions revealing plans and strategies for the next year and beyond, as the industry moves into a period of dramatic innovation.

The Chefs Table will be back for a fifth edition at The Hotel Show Dubai 2022 with bigger competition and more participants. With the Waterfront Market, managed by Ithra Dubai, as the Official Partner for the second year in a row. Nine culinary teams from some of the region’s leading hotels will go head-to-head over 3 days to produce a stunning 5-course meal in the hope of winning the coveted title of ‘Hotel Culinary Team of the Year’. Organized and managed by The Emirates Culinary Guild the event is in its fifth year and will once again produce some amazing dishes for our VIP guests to enjoy.