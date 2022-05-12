Global Interior Design and Fit-out Exhibition, INDEX, Returns in May

INDEX, the largest and most significant global interior and fit-out trade show in the MENA region is coming back to Dubai for a massive line-up of conferences, seminars, and activations from May 24 – 26. The world-renowned trade show will bring the biggest names from across the industry, as well as showcase local talent in the region.

The event has been staged in Dubai since 1991 and welcomes thousands of trade visitors each year, providing the largest single trading and networking event in the entire Middle Eastern A&D industry calendar. This year promises to be no exception. Taking place at The Dubai World Trade Centre, visitors can hear from world-renowned interior designers, experience large-scale entrance installations, and source key products from a wide range of sectors including local and international distributors and manufacturers.

A diverse array of speakers from across interior design will take center stage at various conferences and seminars, including INDEX Design Talks. Expert speakers will discuss a range of key topics from across the sector, including integrating design with NFTs, luxury hospitality experiences, how to cultivate timeless designs in the metaverse, storytelling with design, nurturing the skillset of the future, and never seen before friendly fire debates on stage around free work, pen paper sketching and more.

“Dialogue helps us find unique connection and meaning. It invites discovery, just like design does” says Esra Lemmens, Chairperson of the INDEX Design Talks 2022.

Furniture retail professionals will be able to engage in critical industry discussion at the new Retail Leadership Forum, a forum developed in response to the increasing volume of retailers attending the show. Visitors will get to know the latest trends in consumer behavior, e-commerce success strategies, leadership, how to create a retail space that ignites emotion within the customer, and detailed procurement techniques.

Workspace has been a core component of the event for over 20 years, connecting businesses with the latest and most cutting-edge commercial design solutions. A dedicated area at the show, Workspace at INDEX plays a critical role in connecting buyers and suppliers with smart-office technology, design and fit-out ideas, as well as wellness solutions.

A unique summit that sheds light on the future of office interiors, is the Workspace Design Summit, bringing together architects, interior designers, buying managers, and CEOs, GMs, and MDs from regional and international markets to discuss the latest trends in hybrid working models, biophilic designs, art in commercial spaces, employee experience, and wellness. Plus, exciting case studies from FedEx Express, PwC, and L’Oréal with a never-seen-before special masterclass from Saudi Aramco on wellness and design.

Finally, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education Creative Arts Academy, INDEX Dubai has invited aspiring Emirati interior design students to put some of the region’s most successful designers in the spotlight for a Q&A panel discussion. This session will focus on enriching young minds ready to discover interior design basics as well as outlining some of the most important considerations when preparing to take their next career step.

Speakers this year will represent a diverse array of companies including Saudi Aramco, THE One, Home Centre, JYSK, Bishop Design, Roar, LW Design, Broadway Interiors, Gensler, DWP, FedEx Express, Chalhoub Group, Summertown Interiors, the American University of Sharjah and DZ Design.

INDEX will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will showcase innovative products, features, and inspiration, and provide the definitive channel for industry professionals seeking access to the fast-growing MEA market. With exciting entrance installations designed and built by some of the leading design houses and fit-out contractors, INDEX promises to show the best of local and international talent at the show.

“Not only is this event a great opportunity to network with key individuals in the industry but for professionals, the knowledge and insights being shared are priceless in such a fast-moving industry. Whether someone is specializing in commercial interiors or they are a facilities manager, the show has a huge wealth of value for those who attend,” said Elaine O’Connell – Vice President of Design & Hospitality at dmg Events.