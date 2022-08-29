Expo City Dubai To Open in 1 October

Expo City Dubai is gearing up to open on 1 October, building on Expo 2020 Dubai’s pledge to inspire generations of the future.

Ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai site in October, visitors are invited to experience two of its most popular pavilions from 1 September, with the re-opening of Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion marking the first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey.

Tickets, which cost AED 50 per person per pavilion, are available at www.expocitydubai.com, and can be purchased at four box offices at Expo City Dubai from 1 September. Garden in the Sky, with its breathtaking 360 degree views, will also open on 1 September, with tickets priced at AED 30 each. Attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination.

Terra – a world-class example of sustainable best practice in architecture and design – will encourage visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history. Alif and Terra will be open daily 1000-1800, while Garden in the Sky will open from 1500-1800, extending to 1000-1800 from 16 September onwards.

Other Expo 2020 Dubai favourites – including Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds and the carousel – will open in October. Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Programme (www.schools.expocitydubai.com) preparing an awe-inspiring and evolving array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes are also available (paid services).

Expo City Dubai is easily accessed by metro, car and taxi. Parking, including dedicated parking for People of Determination, is available at Al Forsan, Jubilee, Mobility and Sustainability (click here for details).