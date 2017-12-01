Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo Opens in December

Running for fifteen years, the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo connects companies from around the world with distributors, retailers, and import-export companies as well as consumers in the region. The event is held under patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and is supported by IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements).

The exhibition is the only Organic and Natural trade show in the Middle East and North Africa embracing the growing trend of natural and organic way of living and acting as the perfect platform for global brands to reach growing consumers.

For the consumer, this is the best place to explore the latest buzzworthy brands and discover next best sellers of natural and organic products; fewer pesticides, more nutritional value and to gain overall boost in Organic and natural lifestyle.

The natural and organic trend has been on the rise in the Middle East, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia with a market share so large it is projected to grow up to USD18.4 billion by 2022. Whereas, the natural personal care and beauty sector is growing by 20% per annum.

The 2017 Organic & Natural Products Expo brings together the finest products from around the globe across key sectors such as Food & Beverages, Health, Beauty, Living and Environment. This year, the expo is showcasing around 5000+ products of which more than 50% are new to the market by suppliers from over 50 countries, including 10 country pavilions, returning from the previous year such as Ukraine, Philippines Turkey and Ghana and first-time pavilions include Sri Lanka, Greece, Armenia, and Malaysia.

This year expo is expected to be visited by over 6500 trade visitors and thousands of Organic & Natural fanatics from the Middle East and Africa and even from Eastern Europe and South-East Asia.

The expo will be head at the Dubai World Trade Center from 11th to the 13th December 2017. Must visit event of the year with Free entry for all visitors.