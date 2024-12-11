Rove Hotels and IRTH Group Launch Rove Home Dubai Marina

“This is our third branded residence in a successful collaboration with Rove Hotels. We push the envelope further with each project by creating innovative lifestyle destinations that speak to the needs of the dynamic and growing population of Dubai. Rove Home Dubai Marina has it all: a prime location, functionally efficient designs, breathtaking views, and a vibrant lifestyle geared towards an active and wellness-oriented community. All of these aspects work together to provide residents with an enriching living experience.” says Osman Celiker, Managing Director, IRTH Group.

The double-height Lobby features several amenities, including a Rove Café & Energize bar, organic smart gardens, coworking spaces, and cozy reading nooks. Additionally, the multi-level Podium offers a state-of-the-art gym, gaming lounge, rentable indoor and outdoor community spaces, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, and a counter-current pool designed for aqua cycling and rowing workouts.

Rove Home Dubai Marina features an impressive 71,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space spread across three floors: the Lobby, the Podium, and Sky 44. Located on the 44th floor, Sky 44 is the property’s high-rise wellness lounge. It includes a vitality pool, an indoor convertible infinity pool, and multi-sensory pods offering saunas, reflexology, and ice bath therapies – all with panoramic views of Bluewaters Island, the Dubai Eye, JBR, The Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.

Rove Home Dubai Marina features fully-furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments, with the innovative option to combine units for more space as per residents’ preferences. The upper floors feature stylish one-bedroom and two-bedroom Skylofts, providing the ultimate marina living experience with double-height windows offering infinite views. All units blend modern, Rove-style design with functionality and smart home technology for maximum convenience.

The project is conveniently located just steps away from Dubai Marina Mall , the Dubai Metro, and the Dubai Marina tram. This prime location provides easy access to shopping, dining, and the beautiful Marina promenade. JBR Beach, Blue Waters Islands, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai’s main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, are all within easy reach. This optimal setting allows for a lifestyle that perfectly balances leisure, connectivity, and urban living.

Rove Home Dubai Marina, a collaboration between IRTH Group and Rove Hotels, seamlessly integrates fitness and wellness amenities with breathtaking city views in a prime location. Inspired by the “Joie de Vivre” concept, the development is designed to enhance community living with premium facilities, including Dubai’s first convertible indoor-outdoor infinity pool, multi-sensory spa pods, smart home conveniences, and community-centric spaces. This project also introduces a strategic partnership with CRANK, a beloved homegrown brand known for its high-energy spinning classes and fitness experiences. A boutique CRANK space for Ride and Shape studios will be established within the building, setting the stage for the brand to become a key feature in future Rove Home properties in Dubai.

The project is designed for wellness and active living, featuring over 71,000 sqft of amenities, including Dubai’s first convertible indoor infinity pool, multi-sensory spa pods, a boutique CRANK fitness studio and more.

Rove Home Dubai Marina is strategically positioned steps away from the Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina Mall, and public transport, offering residents easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rest of Dubai.

“Additionally, it is a smart investment that promises high performance for savvy buyers, thanks to its short-term rental-friendly features and high liquidity.” He added.

With multiple projects already launched and a growing community of Rove homeowners, Rove also introduces the Rove Home Connect program, which provides owners and residents with benefits across all Rove residences and hotels, access to selected amenities across the brand’s properties in Dubai and an exclusive U by Emaar Gold membership status.

Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels, stated: “Our objective with Rove Home has always been to make high-quality branded residences in prime locations accessible to a broader audience. Rove Home Dubai Marina stands out as the areas first branded residence project in its category that prioritizes wellness and active living. As such, this launch underscores our successful partnership with IRTH offers an exceptional living experience that beautifully combines wellness with the vibrant urban lifestyle of Dubai Marina.”