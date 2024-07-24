First Phase of Marbella Resort Hotel Sold Out in 8 Hours

Kleindienst Group, a leading global business conglomerate and the master developer behind The Heart of Europe, has announced the successful sell-out of the first phase of its AED 1 billion Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts on the World Islands. The exclusive launch event attracted over 2,000 visitors, highlighting the strong demand for luxury properties in Dubai’s thriving real estate market.

The first phase of the beachfront development, located on the main Europe Island, was sold out within 8 hours, underscoring the significant interest across various nationalities, including UAE nationals, Saudis, Indians and Europeans.

Sarah Ali, Chief Operating Officer of The Heart of Europe stated, ‘’We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the launch of The Marbella Resort Hotel. This project showcases our dedication to offering outstanding experiences that integrate cutting-edge innovation with sustainable practices. The swift sell-out of Phase 1 is a clear testament to the trust and confidence in our vision and the distinctive offerings of this development. We eagerly anticipate announcing the launch of future phases soon.’’

Reflecting the architectural marvels of Spanish Marbella, the Marbella Resort Hotel is set to bring the Costa Del Sol experience to the UAE with its distinct Andalusian-inspired design. As the first Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts on the World Islands, the Marbella Resort Hotel will feature 150 luxury keys, suites, chalets, and cabanas facing either the sea, the snow plaza, or the raining street. The hotel will be the first with private coral reefs for guests, allowing them to explore the stunning underwater world in a truly immersive manner.

The Marbella Resort Hotel will provide various pricing options to cater to varied preferences and requirements, with popular assured and guaranteed returns on investment of 8.33% per annum for 12 years.