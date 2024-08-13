Dubai South Properties Completes 90% of The Pulse Beachfront

Following huge demand for apartments in Dubai South, future projects are now planned

788 units comprising a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom premium villas and townhouses were sold

Dubai South Properties has announced the construction progress of The Pulse Beachfront, a luxury master-planned community in Dubai South’s Residential District, with 90% of the project already completed. By the end of the year, phase 1, which comprises of 251 units, is expected to be finished.

Following the increased demand for properties in Dubai South, apartments in particular, Dubai South is planning future projects that include apartment units which cater to customer needs.

Upon its launch, the project witnessed huge success where the entire 788 villas and townhouses, were sold out. This milestone is becoming a norm at Dubai South with every project launch, confirming the huge demand for units in the area.

The Pulse Beachfront features 788 residential units in a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and townhouses, ranging from 2,600 to 4,800 square feet of living space. All villas come with master bedrooms, a maid’s room, equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, covered private parking spaces, spacious living rooms, study rooms, and rooftops. Additionally, the project includes a large water lagoon and an artificial beachfront, as well as a half-Olympic size swimming pool.

Amenities at the project are well-thought-of, promising an enriched lifestyle to residents. These include a state-of-the-art fitness club, gym, squash tennis court, climbing walls, private lounge, yoga garden, aerobics studios, a dedicated kid’s club and water park. Additional amenities include a children’s pool, skate parks, jogging tracks, and several F&B retail outlets next to a grand supermarket, and lots of greenery and dedicated open areas for a tennis court, beach tennis, and padel tennis.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties said: “We are pleased to see the progress of construction as per our set timelines. Dubai South as an area and its residential projects has had great interest from investors in the past few years, given the strategic location, quality of units, amenities and the pricing of our projects. We are also planning future developments to cater to the uptick in demand for apartments in Dubai South. The Pulse Beachfront is a unique project by itself, especially for its wellness aspects and the splendid amenities it features and we are confident that it will be a great addition to Dubai’s unique master-planned communities.”

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South, subject to KHDA approvals, will officially open its doors this month. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.