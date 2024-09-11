e& enterprise enters Türkiye with a 100% acquisition of GlassHouse, reinforcing its ambition to become a regional leader in end-to-end digital transformation.

With this acquisition, e& group expands its operational footprint to 34 markets.

GlassHouse will operate independently as a subsidiary of e& enterprise, retaining its brand identity.

e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, today announced the successful completion of its US$ 60 million acquisition of GlassHouse, a leading Türkiye-based provider of managed cloud, business continuity and SAP Infrastructure services.

The acquisition, originally announced in June this year, strengthens e& enterprise’s capabilities in private cloud and managed services, bolstering its overall value proposition with the addition of SAP capabilities and vertical expertise within the banking and financial services sector – supported by GlassHouse’s deep understanding and specialist skills in this space. It also marks a significant milestone in e& enterprise’s international growth strategy, following successful market entries into Saudi Arabia in 2019, Egypt in 2023, and now Türkiye, Qatar and South Africa. This acquisition also expands e& group’s operational footprint to 34 markets.

Now part of the e& enterprise family, GlassHouse is well-positioned for growth with a strategic focus on augmenting e& enterprise’s SAP capabilities in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As the new wholly-owned subsidiary of e& enterprise, GlassHouse will retain its brand identity and continue to operate independently.

Salvador Anglada, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said: “We are thrilled to welcome GlassHouse into the e& enterprise ecosystem as we continue to bolster our value proposition by reinforcing our capabilities, adding vertical expertise, and expanding into high-growth markets. This acquisition is another bold step in our journey to becoming a regional leader in end-to-end digital transformation.”

Alp Bağrıaçık, CEO, GlassHouse, said: “I am both proud and delighted to announce the successful integration of our company into the e& enterprise ecosystem. By harnessing e& enterprise’s robust portfolio, we will provide our customers with cutting-edge security solutions and innovative strategies to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

Founded in 2004, GlassHouse has established itself as a prominent player in the cloud services sector. It offers managed cloud, business continuity, on-premise backup, private sovereign cloud, and SAP Infrastructure services to over 2,000 enterprises in select geographies. The company boasts a robust presence in the financial services sector, serving nine of the top 10 banks in Türkiye. With over 150 professionals operating across offices in Türkiye, South Africa, and Qatar, GlassHouse is a trusted partner for industry giants such as Microsoft, Dell, and SAP.