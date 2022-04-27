Seven Reasons to Book a Romantic Fujairah Getaway

Here are seven reasons why you should not miss out on this romantic getaway at Le Meridien Al Aqah this season.

Picturesque Hikes

There’s no better way to spend a romantic day than pumping up the endorphins and breaking a sweat on one of Fujairah’s most beautiful paths. You’ll be spoilt for choice with over ten various hiking routes spread around the Emirate, so why not upgrade your romantic holiday with a stay at Le Meridien Al Aqah, nestled in the famed Hajar Mountains?

Price – Free (hiking trail entrance fee may apply)

Moonlit Dinner on the Beach

What could be more romantic than a moonlit dinner under the stars? Whether an anniversary, or a special occasion, this culinary delight, created by the team, provides a memorable beach-front, four-course dinner for two.

Price – AED 799 for a couple

Evening Stroll on the Beach

The exquisite beach at Le Meridien Al Aqah is ideal for a romantic evening stroll with your better half. Enjoy the fresh breeze on your face and the silky sands between your toes while taking advantage of the magnificent winter weather. Instead, become competitive with a game of beach volleyball or table tennis if you’re looking for something more energetic.

Price – Free for guests of Le Meridien Al Aqah

Private Boat Ride Along the Coast

Take a private sunset sail for two to make this a romantic getaway to remember. The Watersports and Dive Centre at Le Meridien Al Aqah provides everything from canoeing to stand-up paddleboarding to fishing and boat rides, so book a sunset cruise for an unforgettable experience.

Price – On request

Learn to Dive!

For a romantic break with a difference, Le Meridien Al Aqah has an on-site Dive Centre that offers fully certified dive courses as well as daily dive trips to the region’s best sites.

Price – On request

Romantic Dinner Date

Renowned for its outstanding international cuisine, Le Meridien Al Aqah is home to seven restaurants, bars, and lounges offering Italian, Indian, Thai, and many more flavors to tempt every palate. This Valentine’s Day, the team at Gonu, the hotel’s iconic sea-facing restaurant, is offering a specially crafted menu featuring oysters and bubbly, the perfect way to treat your loved one.

Kid-Free and Kids are Free!

Let’s not forget the little ones! Le Meridien Al Aqah offers a kid’s club and dedicated kid’s pool area with an abundance of fun activities and games to keep the little ones entertained so you can enjoy a lazy, peaceful afternoon on the beach while they play and make friends at the kid’s club. Also, children under the age of 12 dine and stay for free!

Praised for its diverse culinary options, exceptional service, guaranteed spacious sea view rooms, spa, kid’s club, and leisure facilities, Le Meridien Al Aqah offers one of the best all-inclusive beach resort experiences in the region. Just a 90-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, this resort is an ideal location for romantic getaways, weekend breaks, anniversaries, wedding celebrations, and family holidays. Rates start from just AED 550++ per night.