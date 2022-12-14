Mark the debut of this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival with the ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ tour and enjoy an unsurpassed view of the inaugural firework display across the Arabian Gulf.

With the opportunity to discover the untold stories of Dubai’s most iconic hotel and the original home of luxury, the Inside Burj Al Arab tour guests on 15th December can conclude their journey beachside at UMA Lounge, offering delectable food and speciality beverages just in time for the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Witness one of the city’s most mesmerizing fireworks display, lighting up the night sky above the serene waters of the Arabian Gulf, while sipping on a refreshing cocktail or Gold Cappuccino. Secure a coveted spot at this sunset venue by booking a beverage inclusive package:

Tour and soft beverage package: AED 299

Tour and signature cocktail: AED 349

Family package at UMA: AED 750

Guests who purchase the AED 249 tour package may also enjoy the show from the UMA Lounge but are required to purchase food and beverages separately.

From breath-taking views to learning opportunities and countless ‘wow’ moments, Inside Burj Al Arab is not just any tourist experience, it is amongst the must-see attractions in Dubai. The exclusive tour provides a stunning window into the all-suite hotel known for its boundary-pushing architecture, innovative design, and opulent interiors. Kids can look forward tointeractive activities, virtual reality displays, and a digital aquarium.

Browse the selection of signature tours and book your tickets online.