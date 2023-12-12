AHS Properties, a premier real estate developer renowned for its ultra-luxury projects in Dubai, has forged a significant strategic partnership with FENDI Casa, for the development of the high-end project CASA Canal. This collaboration is set to further enhance the unique aesthetics of CASA Canal, AHS Properties’ ambitious project alongside the Dubai Canal. Valued at an impressive $850 million, CASA Canal is on course to redefine the standards of uber-luxury in Dubai’s real estate.

FENDI Casa will collaborate with AHS on CASA Canal project providing a high-profile tailored service to combine the highest savoir-faire of the Maison with specific interior solutions, both for common areas and the residential units. CASA Canal will be distinguished by outstanding quality and perfection. FENDI Casa is proud to develop with AHS new concepts of living, highlighting the elegance and contemporary lifestyle.

This partnership is set to further elevate Dubai’s position in the global ultra-luxury property market, offering discerning residents an unprecedented lifestyle with panoramic waterfront views. The signing ceremony was attended by Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties, and Alberto da Passano, CEO of FF Design (FENDI Casa), in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

In his comments, Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties said: “CASA Canal transcends conventional development, representing the meticulous construction of a quintessential lifestyle experience. In a market still searching for the ultimate in luxury, AHS’s CASA Canal is stepping in to fill that gap. Our collaboration with FENDI Casa brings a level of sophistication and detail that’s been missing in Dubai’s property scene. The integration of FENDI Casa’s luxurious identity into this project underscores the escalating desire for residences that deliver not just superior quality but also a distinguished lifestyle.”

Alberto da Passano, CEO of FF Design (FENDI Casa), shared his vision for the venture and said: “This partnership sets an extremely valuable milestone for FENDI Casa in the realm of its interior design activities that are constantly gaining importance through the development of high-end projects all over the world. We are proud to be part of CASA Canal since it perfectly embodies the pillars that drive our strategy: authenticity, uniqueness and desirability.”

The ultra-luxury project will offer a lifestyle beyond compare, with units ranging from 4,500 to 30,000 square feet. It will feature a collection of boutique residences comprising three-bedroom penthouses; four, five and six-bedroom sky villas; and three sky palaces.

Residents will enjoy amenities at the exclusive property, including a cigar lounge, fine-dining options, a spa, wellness and recreational arenas (yoga, hammam and beauty rooms), a screening room, a 24-hour luxury concierge service, and a dedicated chauffeur service to ensure comfort and convenience all-around. Globally acclaimed interior design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates was entrusted with the design of CASA Canal’s interiors, while the architecture was executed by Shaun Killa, a world-famous architect and the brains behind the unique and stunning Museum of the Future.

Since launching in November 2021, AHS Properties has quickly become a leader in the ultra-luxury real estate landscape, from acquiring, renovating and reselling mansions in premium locations, such as the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, to evolving into the property developer it is today.

