DAMAC Properties Awards Key Contract for Safa One de GRISOGONO

UNEC awarded the main works package for a sum exceeding half a billion AED

Expected date of completion of Safa One, currently under development on Sheikh Zayed Road, is 2026

Leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, DAMAC Properties has announced the awarding of the main works package for its much-anticipated Safa One de GRISOGONO project.

United Engineering Construction Co. LLC (UNEC) has been entrusted with the main works package for the Safa One development, for a contract value exceeding half a billion AED. Known for its expertise and outstanding execution in the construction realm, UNEC is set to contribute its vast experience to the Safa One project, which enjoys an iconic location on Dubai’s landmark Sheikh Zayed Road.

“With the awarding of the main works package, we move another step closer to realising the vision of Safa One de GRISOGONO as a beacon of unmatched luxury on Sheikh Zayed Road. As we further expand our branded residences portfolio, our focus remains on enhancing the lifestyle offerings in Dubai and setting new benchmarks in luxury living,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC.

A Branded Address

In alignment with its strategy to enhance its branded residences portfolio, DAMAC has been industriously expanding its offerings. Over the past year, the organisation has launched more than 10 branded residences in Dubai, marking its commitment to offering unique living experiences that resonate with its discerning clientele.

Launched in 2021, DAMAC’s prestigious Cavalli Tower is currently under development in Dubai Marina, having achieved a significant milestone with the initial casting of the raft foundation on-site. The tower is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and will feature premiere interior designs by renowned Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli and breathtaking views of Dubai’s renowned Palm Jumeriah.

Safa One de GRISOGONO was launched last year, with visions of offering a tropical paradise. The shoring and excavation works were completed earlier this year followed by the completion of enabling works, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development.

The project will feature two towers featuring luxury and super-luxury floors. Spread across the towers will be hanging gardens, leveraging the essence of nature from ground level up. The interiors will be designed by global luxury brand, de GRISOGONO, bringing their creative finesse to life at this stunning property.

The developer has subsequently launched Safa Two, Chic Tower, Elegance Tower, Cavalli Couture, DAMAC Bay 1 & 2, Canal Heights 1 & 2, Canal Crown, DAMAC Coral Reef, Volta, and the most recent addition, DAMAC Casa which was launched last week.