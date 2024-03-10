Vento Tower by ANAX Developments Breaks Ground

Catering to Dubai’s Dynamic and Discerning Homebuyers

A New Benchmark for Quality and Excellence in Urban Living

The event unveiled an exceptional payment plan with a flexible 30/70 structure

ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, is proud to announce the groundbreaking ceremony of Vento Tower, a landmark project in the heart of Business Bay. The event, which took place on February 21st, 2024 marks the beginning of a new era in luxury living.

The ceremony was attended by ANAX Developments Chairman Satish Sanpal, ANAX Holding; Managing Director, Ravi Bhirani; Head of Sales, Saqib Bin Tariq; and representatives from Adnan Contracting L.L.C and EDMAC Consulting.

Spanning 19 residential floors, Vento Tower comprises 225 luxury studios and one-bedroom apartments, fully furnished and equipped to a high standard with top-notch fixtures from Siemens and TEKA, and a Smart Home System from Bosch. Residents enter via a five-star hotel-style lobby, with 24-hour security and a fully-fledged concierge service, making Vento Tower a game-changer in contemporary living in Business Bay.

Chairman Satish Sanpal expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Vento Tower is our debut project, and with a goal to reform urban luxury living targeting homeowners, we aim to set a new standard of luxury living in Dubai with our flexible payment plan and commitment to top-notch quality, we will set a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a revolutionary 30/70 flexible payment plan, tailored for prospective individuals seeking accessible payment terms with an option to pay as low as 1% to secure the unit, emphasizing the company’s commitment to attracting homebuyers. This plan is especially significant in the competitive Business Bay area, offering urban individuals seeking a residence in Dubai a unique opportunity to invest in their dream home.

Commenting on the occasion, Ravi Bhirani added, “By offering a flexible payment plan and prioritizing quality, we are not just selling homes; we are enabling dreams. Our approach resonates with a new wave of young, first-time buyers, empowering them to own a piece of Dubai’s thriving real estate market.”

ANAX Developments’ entry into the market signifies a new era of growth and innovation, with a transparent payment structure and a commitment to unparalleled quality, setting a benchmark for excellence that will be unmatched in future projects.