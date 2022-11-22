Dubai Municipality has opened the registration for the second season of the Farmers’ Souq initiative to provide a free agriculture, social and investment platform to encourage Emirati farmers by fostering confidence in local agriculture and supporting SMEs.

The new season, which will start on 19th November 2022 and last until 11th March 2023, is aimed at facilitating the Emirati farmers to gather at one place and assisting them in selling their local agricultural and organic products directly to consumers.

Registration Procedure

Emirati farmers can register in the Farmers’ Souq through Dubai Municipality’s website https://www.dm.gov.ae/farmers-products-registration/ by filling an application with the necessary details, including the farmer’s name, contact information, the farm’s location or registration number verified by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, scanned copies of their Emirates ID, and the trader’s license information for the projects’ owners, in addition to choosing a product.

Following this, the list of farms will be given to the Food Permit Section for registration. All registered farmers will then be included in the initiative for free, through the Food Watch system, and will issue rapid scan codes for each farm.

This season will take place at Palms Park, where over 50 kiosks will be provided for farmers to display their high-quality local farm products, along with other related commercial activities.