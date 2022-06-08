Dubai Retailer Launches New Irresistible Promotions

June month will see discounts of up to 75% through 8 promotions in all Union Coop branches.

Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Senior Marketing & Media Section Manager, Union Coop revealed that the Cooperative will launch eight promotional campaigns during June 2022, in all its branches and commercial centers in the Emirate of Dubai, which includes discounts of up to 75% on 5,000 selected commodities. This campaign is part of the campaigns for the current month of June to delight consumers, meet their requirements, and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices, in line with community cooperative initiatives.

And he indicated that the cooperative launches promotional campaigns on a weekly and monthly basis to facilitate the consumers as a part of its efforts to offer promotions that include competitive discounts that meet the needs of community members, noting that in June, the cooperative allocated diverse and comprehensive campaigns, as these campaigns were launched since the beginning of this month and continue until its end.

He added that the cooperative is keen to reduce the prices of the basic commodities consumed by shoppers, including vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil and others, indicating that the cooperative periodically develop a detailed marketing plan so that everyone benefits, and it works in the interest of the consumers, and as part of its pioneering initiatives in providing various options for consumers to have an exceptional shopping experience.

He added that consumers can utilize these campaigns, whether by visiting one of the branches or commercial centers located in the Emirate of Dubai or through its Smart Online Store (App), which allows consumers to take advantage of all the announced offers, achieve societal happiness for all.