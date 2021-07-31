DSS in Full Swing with Idealz; Full of Grand Prizes to Make This Summer Unforgettable

This summer, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has teamed up with Idealz, the e-commerce platform with a twist, for the 24th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Since the start of the summer-long festival, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment in partnership with Idealz has launched a number of prize campaigns as it did during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) this past January. Having already given away up to AED1 Million in prizes since the turn of the summer, Idealz and DSS continue to offer exciting prize campaigns including the Mercedes Mega Raffle and a Grand Prize of AED250,000 cash in addition to various other pizes, all of which will be concluded with live draws in various shopping malls across Dubai.

DFRE’s partnership with Idealz began in 2020 to offer incredible prizes to shoppers and residents. Having kicked off this season in June, the partnership is made up of two key initiatives that will keep retail lovers on the edge of their seat throughout the city’s summer shopping extravaganza.

Mercedes Mega Raffle

The largest campaign of this year’s DSS is the Mercedes Mega Raffle. Similar to the Infiniti Mega Raffle held during DSF, shoppers will get a chance to win a 2021 Mercedes C200 and AED25,000 cash. In order for customers to participate in the raffle, tickets for AED150 will be sold at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations and Zoom outlets across Dubai. Those who wish to participate from the comfort of their homes, they are able to do so through Idealz.com for the same price. Throughout the summer, tickets will be available for purchase, with the first range of tickets having been released on Idealz since May 23rd.

Ongoing Campaigns & Live Draws

Following Idealz’s usual online campaigns, the reimagined e-commerce company is launching a variety of exciting prizes with DFRE under its existing prize categories: cash, gold, electronics, jewelry, watches, lifestyle and automotive. Additionally, there is an opportunity to win a huge prize of AED250,000 in cash this summer. These campaigns will be exclusively available on Idealz throughout DSS. Lastly, live draws will take place throughout the summer. Twice a week, draws will be held in various malls across Dubai on a stage that will move from mall to mall on a weekly basis. These draws can be witnessed live at the mall and will also be recorded and aired on Sama Dubai TV at a later time. All draws will also be available for a live stream on Idealz’ social channels.

For a chance to participate in the prize draws during DSS, please visit www.mydss.ae and @DSSsocial or www.idealz.com, or download Idealz’ mobile app for iOS and Android.