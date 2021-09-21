Proving that home is where the heart is, the latest edition of the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) will set pulses racing with a great selection of sales, deals, promotions and much more.

Taking place for the third time, the annual shopping festival will inspire residents to give their flat or villa a long overdue end of year makeover. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DHF will be held from 19 to 30 September with exciting offers on a wide range of homeware must-haves to be found at malls and stores across the city.

Shoppers can browse the latest furniture styles and up to date collections from their favourite international brands while innovative homegrown stores will showcase unique items and products that offer something a little out of the ordinary. DHF is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to refresh their bedroom, living room, kitchen, garden or full home.

The DHF Sale, which will run throughout the festival, will feature some of the city’s biggest stores, with big savings available on a range of furniture, appliances and accessories at Chattels & More, HEMA, MOOD, Al Salem Carpets, Frato, Interiors, IKEA, Pottery Barn & Pottery Barn Kids, Homes R Us, West Elm, Ace, Muji, 2XI, The Mattress Store, Williams Sonoma, The ONE and many more.

Shoppers can also take part in a wide range of raffles with great prizes up for grabs as well as specialist markets and workshops held around the city.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “It’s great to welcome back another edition of the Dubai Home Festival, which is now in its third year and firmly established as one of the highlights on the city’s annual calendar of events. The festival is the ideal opportunity for residents and visitors to discover the great homeware brands and stores that are a key part of Dubai’s retail landscape. Once again, we have worked closely with our strategic partners to present a world class event held at the perfect time of year, when homeowners and tenants are thinking about making changes to their indoor spaces after a long summer and to revamp their outdoors in preparation for the winter months to come. The festival will provide inspiration for every room in the house, from adding key, on-trend accessories to remodelling the entire home through the addition of statement furniture pieces, new colour schemes and more. The festival will help to further reinforce Dubai’s status as the region’s, and the world’s, leading retail hub.”

All of the stores and malls participating in DHF will follow all of the important health and safety measures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

RAKBANK Mastercard are the key sponsor for the Dubai Home Festival. For full details of Dubai Home Festival in Dubai’s calendar of promotions and events, please visit dubaihomefestival.ae.