Art Dubai, the leading international art fair for the Middle East and Global South today opened its 2024 edition. The 17th edition welcomed over 120 contemporary, Modern and Digital gallery presentations – over 65% of which are drawn from the Global South.

Since its founding in 2007, Art Dubai has sought to rethink the institutional role that an art fair can play in supporting the region’s evolving cultural ecosystem. Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s rapid growth, the breadth of Art Dubai’s programming includes significantly expanded partnerships, a wide-ranging education, talks and thought-leadership programme that reflects an increasingly mature local and regional creative scene.

Speaking at the Art Dubai Press Conference, Art Dubai’s Executive Director Benedetta Ghione said: “We are witnessing an exciting phase in Dubai’s cultural story. The city is thriving, welcoming people from all over the world and, built on strong foundations, the cultural infrastructure here is also maturing rapidly. Through a unique and independent model, Art Dubai continues to rethink and reframe the role an art fair can play in supporting the growth of a creative economy, building capacity and creating opportunities for artists and creatives through partnerships and collaboration. In doing so, it is crucial that we remain connected to our place and continue to reflect the spirit of innovation found in this unique city and the diverse communities that call Dubai home.”

Art Dubai 2024 Gallery Sections

Committed to spotlighting leading artists and galleries from across the Global South, Art Dubai provides an important platform for art from often-under-represented regions and communities. This year’s lineup of galleries features the largest complement to date of Dubai-based exhibitors, further underlining the growth of Dubai as a commercial art centre.

Art Dubai Digital remains the only section of any major international art fair dedicated to new media and digital art. Now in its third year, the 2024 edition is curated by duo Alfredo Cramerotti and Auronda Scalera and foregrounds the artists, collectives, institutions and platforms who continue to push the boundaries of art and tech, from the early pioneers of blockchain art, to artists working at the cutting edge of robotics, AI, VR, XR and other advanced technologies.

The 2024 edition of Art Dubai Modern is curated by Dr. Christianna Bonin and highlights the forces that gave rise to today’s Global South. The presentation – entitled This Other World – examines the extensive cultural exchanges between the Soviet Union and the Arab, African and South Asian countries that took place after the Second World War and reveals the shared experiences of artists from places as seemingly distant as Uganda, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka who were invited to study in Soviet metropoles such as Tashkent, Kyiv, Almaty and Moscow.

Art Dubai’s Bawwaba – meaning gateway in Arabic – section features 10 solo presentations of new artwork. Curated by Emiliano Valdeìs, the section explores the notion of Sanacioìn – or healing, and features artists from Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia. Each has a social artistic practice and create space for introspection, exploring notions of community and belonging, and art as a catalyst for transformation. Expanding on this theme, this year’s Art Dubai Commissions programme includes a series of newly commissioned performances and interventions that will take place throughout the fair.

Art Dubai’s Artistic Director Pablo del Val commented:

“Art should challenge our perceptions, and this year’s fair spotlights diverse and often under-represented voices. Art Dubai is the meeting point for creative communities from a truly global art world and we invite visitors to explore the breadth and depth of our programme – from top-class contemporary galleries to museum-quality presentations in Art Dubai Modern to the artists who are breaking new ground in their use of cutting-edge technologies in Art Dubai Digital.”

Conferences and Talks Programming

Thought leadership and capacity building remain central to Art Dubai’s programme, which is now the largest of any international art fair. Highlights of the 2024 programme include the 17th edition of Art Dubai’s Global Art Forum, which explores the relationship between extreme weather and extreme change; the second edition of the Art Business Conference Dubai, the leading platform to discuss key challenges facing the global art market and the inaugural Digital Summit at Art Dubai, convening experts from a range of disciplines to examine the growth of, and opportunities for, Dubai’s digital art economy.

Partnerships and Capacity-building

Supporting the next generation of creatives and cultural leaders, Art Dubai has an extensive education programme, including Campus Art Dubai, which is now in its 11th year, and provides graduates with hands- on, practical training and professional development opportunities in the cultural sector. This year is also marks the largest edition to date of the A.R.M. Holding Children’s Programme which, has grown to become the UAE’s largest cultural education initiative. The 2024 programme has been developed by Indian artist Sahil Naik and will launch at Art Dubai before expanding to reach more than 15,000 students in over 100 government, private and special educational needs schools across all seven Emirates.

Art Dubai’s unique institutional model involves working closely with both government and business to create opportunities for artists. The 2024 edition of Art Dubai will showcase a range of newly commissioned works by top local, regional and international artists, including Heart Space, a major new digital artwork by multidisciplinary artist Krista Kim, commissioned by Julius Baer and debuting at Art Dubai.

Further highlights of the on-site programme at Art Dubai include a new exhibition from Dubai Collection, the first institutional collection for the city of Dubai which, though an innovative loan system, makes works of art from individual and corporate art collections accessible to the public. Curated by Alia Zaal Lootah, Encounters presents 24 significant artworks in a unique cross-generational exhibition of Emirati artists, many of which are on display to the Dubai public for the first time.

Across the city, Dubai’s galleries, museums and cultural institutions present a programme of solo and group exhibitions for Art Dubai Week and Dubai Art Season. Highlights include the unveiling of ‘Union of Artists’, commissioned by Dubai Culture in collaboration with Art Dubai, Sikka Art and Design Festival and exhibitions at Alserkal Avenue.

Art Dubai is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The event is held in partnership with A.R.M. Holding. It is sponsored by Swiss Wealth Management Group Julius Baer. Art Dubai’s exclusive high jewellery and watch partner is Piaget. Culturally driven lifestyle developer HUNA is a partner of Art Dubai. The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is the strategic partner of Art Dubai and Art Dubai Digital. Madinat Jumeirah is the home of Art Dubai.