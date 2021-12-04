Al Noor Island Host Enchanting ‘Arabian Night’

Special dining lounge by the shore of the island on 2 December with live Oud music, delectable Arabic dishes and a stargazing session.

As the nation eagerly awaits to celebrate the national day holidays with their family and friends, Sharjah’s awe-inspiring leisure destination – Al Noor Island– has crafted a perfectly themed dining experience on its shore.

Named ‘Arabian Night By the Bay’, the dining experience at the picturesque destination will be one of a kind escape from the city to enjoy the peace and tranquility of nature while enjoying traditional Arabic cuisine.

Guests will have a delightful feast of Arabic-inspired food such as Arabic-style roast chicken on oriental rice, mixed grill kababs with vermicelli rice, Daoud Basha, okra in tomato Sauce, vegetable saloona, etc. to choose from in their main course. Fattoush salad, creamy spinach sambousek, cheese fig rkahat, lentil soup, umm ali, mini date cake, muhallabia, etc. will fill the appetizer and dessert menu.

The seating will be by the tranquil lagoon waters, giving the guests an exquisite view of the cityscapes of Sharjah and the Al Majaz Waterfront dancing fountain.

To add to the ambiance and make the night memorable, relaxing and joyful for the guests, there will be a live oud music performance and a guided stargazing experience. During the skywatch session, expert guides will be assisting the guests to visualize the night sky through a telescope and view night sky objects in all their splendor.

Guests can also enjoy a self-guided tour, where they can explore the lush landscape and winding pathways of the island at their own pace.

Al Noor Island, the award-winning family-friendly destination from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), is listed as one among the must-visit places in the United Arab Emirates and is a place where nature, art, and entertainment coexist in perfect harmony, making it a great destination to spend the holidays.

The island is open to visitors from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays, and 9:00 am until midnight on weekends. The island’s famous Butterfly House, which is home to some of the most exotic regional and international varieties of butterflies, is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm