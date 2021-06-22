Emirates Post Customers to Transact Only through Official App or Website for Payments

To ensure safe and secure payment transactions, Emirates Post has advised customers to only use the company’s official website emiratespost.ae and mobile application when making online payments for shipments and retail products. The reminder comes as part of its ongoing efforts to protect customers from accessing unauthorized payment gateways posed by fraudulent online schemes.

It warned UAE residents to exercise extreme caution when making the payments, especially from emails and messages claiming to be from Emirates Post and providing links to a third-party payment system or enticing customers to create accounts and make payments to get their shipments delivered. Moving forward, Emirates Post will never send any SMS or email that links customers to a payment gateway outside their website and customers are reminded to always check the sender e-address and refrain from giving away their personal information. The company continues to monitor such activities and asks the public to report any suspicious messages immediately so the matter can be acted upon by relevant authorities.