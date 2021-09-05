Union Properties’ ServeU to Fulfil Facilities Management of 14 Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

ServeU, a leading facilities management company based in the UAE and one of Union Properties’ PJSC subsidiaries, has won the bid to manage the facilities of 14 pavilions participating at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to open this October.

The company explained that the contracts, which are valued at AED 18 million, will be executed by ServeU’s team of experts, technicians, and specialists to maintain the demands of facilities covering a total area spanning 30,000 square meters of the Expo 2020 land with a team of 300 experts, technicians and specialists. The agreement includes providing the human resource (HR) and staffing services for the pavilions, such as guide management, cleaning, security and administration, and logistics.

H.E Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Union Properties PJSC, the mother company of ServeU said: “We are pleased to announce that ServeU, a subsidiary of Union Properties PJSC, has won these contracts in a new indicator that reflects the company’s leadership in the facilities management services. This also reaffirms the market’s growing confidence in the technical expertise and specialized competencies of our teams. These contracts will open new opportunities for the company to boost its presence, enhance competitiveness in the local and regional markets, as well as highlight our capabilities in maintaining high quality standards and efficiency in the FM industry.”

H.E. added: “We assure our clients that the services which will be implemented under these contracts follow leading international standards and apply the best practices and systems as well in the field. This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate our capabilities and expertise and exceed the expectations of our international stakeholders participating in the Expo. We are confident that our teams are competent and equipped with the skills and knowledge to fulfil the work required for a major global event such as Expo 2020.”

For his part, Mr. Gary Reader, General Manager, ServeU, said: “We are proud to be awarded these contracts, which is an excellent opportunity to deliver our innovative solutions and services to companies, entities and pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. We aim to enhance the experience of visitors and guests of the pavilions and contribute to the success of our customers during their participation in this global platform. Our modern technologies, integrated systems and three decades of experience in the industry will be utilized to meet the goals.”

It is noteworthy that the 14 new contracts are the latest addition to the company’s agreements with the pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. Aside from these new contracts, the company has earlier entered an agreement with the United Kingdom to provide its pavilion with human resources services and additional manpower. The awarded contracts further cement ServeU’s reputation as a leading FM organization, known for its capability in providing quality and efficient services through its automated systems and digital innovations.