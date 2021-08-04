As part of its continuous efforts to develop a centralized digital archive compliant to international specifications and standards, Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) revealed that they have electronically archived up to 85 per cent of documents during the first half of 2021. The initiative is in line with the DGW’s commitment to support smart transformation and achieve the objectives set forth by the Dubai Paperless Strategy. Moreover, the number of documents that the workshop converted to digital has exceeded two million papers in the last three years.

The above milestone is attributed to the DGW’s adoption of the Therefore™ Document Management System program in 2018, in keeping with the Smart Dubai’s policy to develop the Document, Paper, and Electronic Archiving Department. The integrated electronic document management system features secure, fast, and highly efficient storage, management, and processing of DGW’s information.

H.E. Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi CEO of DGW, explained that the electronic archiving process is part of their commitment to support Smart Dubai initiatives. He commented that the workshop is keen to coordinate closely with the National Archives to develop an integrated system for managing ongoing and intermediate documents, according to the provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 2008 regarding the National Archives, its amending laws and executive regulations, and the highest relevant international standards. The workshop is expecting this innovation to serve the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, which aims to build an integrated ecosystem for paperless government work and maintain Dubai’s reputation as a leading smart city in the world.

Al Raeesi added: “As part of our efforts to adopt the latest digital systems to preserve workshop data and documents electronically, we have implemented the Therefore™ Document Management System, which is an integral part of enterprise content management systems related to digital asset management, image documents, workflow systems, and records management. We are proud that DGW is one of the entities that conform to the highest standards of efficiency and excellence in the field of paper and electronic archiving. This achievement motivates us to continue to provide world-class storage spaces and apply the latest innovations, as well as comply with the guidelines issued by the National Archives to enhance the efficiency of various government processes.”

Through electronic archiving, DGW seeks to enhance information storage solutions, shorten paper files, eliminate the difficulty of searching and retrieval, all while drastically lessening time and space required. Moreover, the workshop also aims to preserve and safeguard all of their documents.