Al Mouj Muscat Launches Last Few Ghadeer Courtyard Homes

Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s leading Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) and a public-private venture between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties, is offering the final homes within Ghadeer Courtyard area after most of its sought-after collection of three-bedroom courtyard homes have been successfully sold.

Ghadeer Courtyard Homes are located within the vibrant Ghadeer District, a location that encourages residents to experience ‘Life, together’. A thriving community where neighbours come together to enjoy an active, friendly, and social environment, Ghadeer District is close to beautiful lakes, parkland, and all the amenities that Al Mouj Muscat has to offer.

Ghadeer Courtyard Homes portray the essence of modern architecture that blends with nature, with structures that offer interaction between private interior and outdoor spaces, along with community areas. The unique design includes many residences with a truly private, fully enclosed courtyard space. Additionally, the homes have a dual access, through the western entry and the main entrance of Al Mouj Muscat.

“As people contemplate a new place to call home in the year and decade ahead, Al Mouj Muscat is ideal for residents who want to be inspired by their surroundings, energised by their lifestyle, and nurtured through their personal relationships. Specifically, Ghadeer Courtyard is a distinctive choice for elevated family living, with thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor living spaces, all of a manageable size, and part of an already established community,” said Nasser bin Masoud Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat.

“Ease of access, as well as proximity to all of Al Mouj Muscat’s most sought-after retail, F&B and entertainment options, along with numerous health and fitness amenities, make these last remaining Ghadeer Courtyard homes an exceptional choice for both Omanis and expatriates seeking to live their lives to the fullest,” he added.

Each property is well-designed to enable a contemporary lifestyle, while also prioritising a sense of connection to nature. Al Mouj Muscat’s largest Creek Park is just around the corner, and public areas incorporate elements of Oman’s heritage, such as traditional falaj systems. Common green spaces and walkways connect community amenities, including a swimming pool, children’s playground and fitness areas, and mosque. Ghadeer Courtyard homes are just a short stroll from the renowned shopping, dining and entertainment offerings at The Walk, Marsa Plaza and Al Mouj Marina, with the community beach and Al Mouj Golf in close proximity.

Al Mouj Muscat is a mixed-use waterfront development in Oman, which offers a diverse range of homes within an award-winning masterplan, as a definitive luxury lifestyle and leisure destination that enables community members to live their lives to the fullest.