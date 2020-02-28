Caesars Bluewaters Dubai Is Celebrating Women This March

This March, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai is paying salute to the women of the world. On the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8 Marchand Mother’s Day on 21 March, ladies are invited to experience legendary indulgence; from world-class dining to rejuvenating spa experiences, women will be spoilt for choice throughout the month of March.

International Women’s Day

Celebrate #LikeACleopatra this International Women’s Day

To honour the empowered females of the region and celebrate their countless achievements, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai invites ladies to experience sheer indulgence at the iconic properties. On Sunday, 8 March from 12:00pm until 10:00pm, ladies can head to the lobby of Caesars Palace and Caesars Resort to collect an ‘International Women’s Day bracelet’ and receive 50% off their bill at any of the F&B outlets as well as 25% off spa treatments at the luxurious Qua Spa. What’s more, the first 50 ladies to arrive can take advantage of a 50% discount on their day pass for a truly blissful experience.

For the ultimate treat, those who share their experience on Instagram and tag @CaesarsBluewatersDubai using #LikeACleopatra are in with the chance to win a legendary one-night stay at the resort.

When:Sunday, 8 March 2020, from 12:00pm until 10:00pm

Where:Various outlets,Caesars PalaceBluewaters Dubai and Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea

This Mother’s Day, sons and daughters can shower the most important lady in their lives with love through an indulgent Afternoon Tea followed by a relaxing spa treatment at Qua Spa. Featuring a decadent selection of bite-sized treats including sandwiches, scones and pastries, as well as a special gift to take home for the mums, this Afternoon Tea offers a great way to spend quality time together. To complement the Afternoon Tea, Qua Spa is offering a 20% discount for all mums enjoying the afternoon tea, which is valid for three months so mums can return to the resort for a well-deserved pampering session.

When: Saturday 21 March 2020, from 2:00pm until 6:00pm

Where:Roman Lounge or The Piazza

Price:AED185 per person for the Afternoon Tea, AED285 with a glass of Rose Taittinger Brut, Reims

Spa + Pool Day

Treat mum to some well-deserved R&R for only AED250 inclusive of a 30-minute revitalising massage at Qua Spa, as well as a day pass with beach and pool access. To top it all off, mums can enjoy a complimentary Signature Cocktail as well as 20% off F&B at Neptune and Venus Pool & Bar.

When: March

Where: Qua Spa and Neptune or Venus Pool & Bar

Price:AED250 per person

Spa + Pool Day + Afternoon Tea

A 30-minute massage at the iconic Qua Spa, followed by a relaxing pool day at Neptune or Venus plus a decadent Afternoon Tea at Roman Lounge or The Piazza for just AED350 per person is sure to be a legendary Mother’s Day celebration remembered for years to come!

When: March

Where: Qua Spa, Neptune or Venus Pool & Bar and Roman Lounge or The Piazza

Price:AED350 per person

Spa + Pool Day + Brunch

For AED375 per person, mothers can enjoy a 30-minute massage at Qua Spa, a day pass to the pristine Neptune or Venus pools at the island destination followed by a choice of either the Dim Sum Brunch at pan-Asian restaurant Zhen Wei or a fiery Saturday Roast at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen. What’s not to love!

When: Each Saturday of March

Where: Qua Spa, Neptune or Venus Pool & Bar and Zhen Wei or Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Price:AED375 per person

To celebrate#LikeACleopatra, contact 04 556 6666 or dine@caesarsdubai.ae