Summer #inAbuDhabi to feature fantastic entertainment, leisure deals

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has organised a host of epic entertainment events and offers for visitors and residents as part of the 2019 Summer #inAbuDhabi campaign.

From adrenaline-fuelled adventures at Yas Island’s world-leading theme parks, to the serenity of coastal boat cruises or kayak rides through the peaceful Mangrove National Park, the event, which runs until August 3, will showcase the emirate as the perfect destination to visit this summer.

“Abu Dhabi is the true epicentre for action, adventure, and entertainment in the UAE,” said Saeed Al Saeed, Director of Destination Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “At the same time, the emirate offers unparalleled opportunities to relax and unwind, offering both tranquil, natural beauty and world-class luxury experiences. This is why a world of opportunity awaits everyone during the Summer #inAbuDhabi initiative. With a unique, vibrant mix of activities and entertainment options, we are thrilled to be offering residents and visitors the chance to capture the true essence of summer fun.”

Summer #inAbuDhabi event venues include Wadi Adventure, the Middle East’s first man-made white-water rafting, kayaking and surfing facility. Located below the picturesque Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, Wadi Adventure features white-water channels for rafting and kayaking, a man-made surfing facility, an aerial adventure course, a 200-metre long zipline, a vertical climbing wall, and a 14-metre high giant swing. As part of the event, Wadi Adventure is offering free admission for children under 1.2 metres in height until August 3.

The offers continue on Yas Island, where adventures can be found at world-famous theme parks such as Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld. Here, visitors can take advantage of the summer-long ‘Stay and Play’ promotion, which offers many special accommodation rates and activity deals at participating hotels. By booking one night or more at hotels including Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson, one child under the age of 12, accompanied by one paying adult, will get free entry to the award-winning theme parks.

Those looking for a more relaxed experience can enjoy a range of cruise activities with Captain Tony’s marine tours company. Departing from Yas Marina, the Sunset Cruise option offers guests undisturbed views of Raha Beach on Samaliyah Island – part of UAE Heritage Club. Here, guests can see a traditional Emirati village on Samaliyah’s beachfront, wild gazelles, mangrove forests, and views of Abu Dhabi’s glistening skyline in the distance.

Captain Tony’s also offers the Daylight Cruise, which takes visitors on a 90-minute cruise through the coastal inlets with mangrove forests on one side, and wild gazelles roaming among Emirati heritage sites on the other. Starting from AED 262.50 for adults, the Sunset Cruise and Daylight Cruise options both offer an unforgettable look at Abu Dhabi’s history and coastlines.

Captain Tony’s two-hour Cruise & Dip tour, priced at AED 262.50, is designed for those who want to swim and bathe, with the boat dropping anchor at a shallow sandbank to let guests have a splashing time in the sea, play on the beach, or put their feet up onboard.

For an enthralling stay in Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy a fascinatingly diverse experience at Al Forsan International Sports Resort. With adrenaline-fuelled seasonal packages to keep the whole family entertained, guests can enjoy paintballing, karting, shooting, equestrian sports, or water-related pursuits. As an all-inclusive destination, Al Forsan International Sports Resort is offering great packages for families costing from AED500 – AED700 for one day of activities, including a hotel stay and breakfast.

For more information about the promotions on offer during Summer#inAbuDhabi, visit www.SummerinAbuDhabi.ae, or follow Summer #inAbuDhabi’s social media accounts on Facebook (@inAbuDhabi), Instagram(@abudhabievents) and Twitter (@inAbuDhabi).