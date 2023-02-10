Middle East’s #BestBeach Destination Announced

Named the Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination by the World Travel Awards, the island has been awarded this accolade for 11 years in a row

Overlooking the glittering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and a short drive from Abu Dhabi’s downtown, guests can expect to be mesmerized by the tranquil and idyllic beaches nestled on Saadiyat Island. For the 11th consecutive year, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has been crowned as the “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” by the World Travel Awards, reaffirming its spot as the Middle East’s #BestBeach destination.

The Middle East’s leading and award-winning beach destination, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi offers guests unique and inspiring experiences, guaranteed to take them on a transformative journey. Guests can expect captivating natural surroundings, pristine white sandy beaches, thriving wildlife and marine life, luxurious resorts, and a vibrant culture and entertainment scene.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations said, “It is no secret that Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has a well-deserved reputation for having one of the best beaches in the Middle East, further cemented by the World Travel Award for “Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination” for 11 years in a row. With expansive white sandy beaches, we welcome guests and their families to relax, unwind and experience all that Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi has to offer. This truly is a place to revitalise your senses and nourish your soul.”

Choose from the many beaches and begin your journey by accessing Saadiyat Beach Club which is located along the serene shores of the Arabian Gulf. This lifestyle spot offers guests the ultimate luxury experience with tranquil settings, fine dining restaurants, and an outdoor swimming pool. As the sun sets, unwind in a private cabana or lounge on the beach where playful bottlenose dolphins make frequent appearances.

Nestled in the heart of Saadiyat Island, Kai Beach will transport guests to a dreamlike setting to rest, reconnect, and rejuvenate where guests can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Guests are also invited to visit Soul Beach, located in the heart of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, and marvel at this picturesque beach features parasol-flanked sunbeds offering guests front-row views of the glittering waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi offers a plethora of five-star resorts on the island to complement the ultimate beach experience with lush greens, and tranquil turquoise beaches. Choose from Jumeriah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Nurai Island.

Furthermore, Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a protected haven for wildlife and marine life where guests can witness these animals in their natural habitats. Arabian gazelles are often spotted roaming around Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and by the coast, visitors can see the endangered hawksbill turtle that seasonally nest on Saadiyat Island’s pristine beach.

At the Culture District, guests can immerse themselves at Manarat Al Saadiyat, a space designed for creative artistic expression and offers a range of cultural activities interactive exhibitions art classes and community events and performances all year around. The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi features magnificent architecture, and an expansive collection of artworks open to the public.

Additionally, the award-winning Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a rejuvenating wellness destination, with premium yoga and wellness offerings. The spas across Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi are an innovative, all-encompassing collective of health, fitness, and beauty. Guests are invited to witness a unique blend of sophistication and quality services with authentic, honest and genuine care.