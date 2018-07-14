DSS Deal of The Day at Tommy Hilfiger

As part of the ongoing incredible sales of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, releases the Deal of the Day (DOTD) for today, Saturday 14th July.

Iconic American lifestyle fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger has a lucrative shopping deal for men this Saturday 14th July. All men’s shirts are going for AED199 from 10am until stocks last at City Center Deira. If there’s ever been time to stock up on stylish shirts for leisurewear, it’s now! Tommy Hilfiger is located on Level 2 of City Center Deira.

If it happens you miss out on this Deal of The Day, you can always find great deals on Tommy Hilfiger clothes and accessories online at Amazon.com or at macys.com.

A new promotion for this 21st edition of DSS, Dubai’s annual summer citywide celebration, DOTD boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and at a specific shopping location until 4th August and from 10am until stocks last. Each day of DSS, DOTD will give savvy shoppers the opportunity to shop until they drop, grabbing bargains on everything from apparel to accessories and cosmetics to high-end homeware.

The full calendar of events and information for DSS can be found on the website.