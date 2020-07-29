Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) celebrates its third week of daily surprises with seven days of unmissable one-off promotions at the city’s busiest malls and best-loved stores.

From 24 July to 30 July, residents and visitors can shop for exclusive offers and savings on a range of must-have home and beauty products as well as the newest fashion essentials. The latest batch of DSS Daily Surprises are only available on selected days and while stocks last – so shoppers need to act fast, or risk missing out!

Thursday 30 July

Shoppers can enjoy the city wide DSS Flash Sale with further reductions of up to 90 per cent off only on Thursday 30 July from 10am across over 140 participating brands.