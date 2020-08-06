Emirates Skywards Introduces over 1,500 New Ways to Earn Miles

Emirates Skywards is offering its members worldwide more than a thousand ways to earn Skywards Miles while shopping at popular UK and US brands online

Visit skywardsmilesmall.com and watch your Miles accumulate with every online purchase made

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has introduced a thousand new ways to earn Miles while shopping online with popular UK and US brands. Members can now visit skywardsmilesmall.com, choose from more than 1,500 brands and splurge on shopping – all the while racking up Miles that can be used for discounted flight tickets and other rewards.

Earn Miles all day, every day

Shop online: To start earning Miles, visit skywardsmilesmall.com – which can be accessed on the Emirates app or emirates.com. Members can then browse through a list of fantastic offers across fashion, lifestyle and other retail stores. To shop from participating brands, log in using Emirates Skywards account details and continue to the partner brand’s website to complete the purchase. For every GBP 1 spent, members can earn up to 15 Miles; and for every USD 1 spent, members can earn up to 12 Miles.

Emirates Skywards co-branded cardholders can earn even more Miles while shopping on skywardsmilesmall.com. Before completing the purchase, customers have the option to calculate eligible Miles on the portal based on transactions made. For a full list of participating brands, please click here.

Members can choose from over 1,500 partner brands in the UK and US across several categories including beauty, fitness, health, electronics and much more.* Shop online and splurge on the trendiest fashion wear from popular retail brands including Harvey Nichols and Macy’s.

Emirates Skywards’ 27 million members worldwide can earn and spend Miles for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.