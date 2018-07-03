Shop and Win up to 7 Million in Dubai This DSS

With Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai’s annual citywide summer celebration, underway, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has highlighted the multiple chances to win big this summer. From cars and cash to gold and jewellery, there are plenty of opportunities for shoppers to bag themselves a variety of prizes during DSS.

Shopping malls across the city will be hosting a series of spend and win promotions to give shoppers plenty of chances to win during the festival. Mercato’s Shop and Win promotion will give shoppers a chance to win a brand-new Yukon Denali or a dream family trip to Thailand with every AED 200 spent, whilst those who spend AED 200 during Ibn Battuta Mall’s Spend and Win promotion will have opportunities to win vouchers and instant gifts every week and a chance to enter the grand prize draw to win a brand new Audi A4 at the end of DSS.

Dubai Festival City Mall will be offering regular chances to win when shoppers spend AED 300 at any of the mall’s outlets; with 33 winners receiving a AED 1,000 voucher to spend at the mall each week, whilst one lucky winner will take home a family-friendly 7-seater Lexus NX. Dragon Mart 2 will be giving customers the opportunity to win a Dodge Ram car each week with people needing to simply spend AED 200 at any shopping or dining outlet to enter the draw. Also offering the chance to win a car on any AED 300 spend, City Centre Mirdif will be giving away a Nissan Patrol as its grand prize.

Dubai Marina Mall will be giving shoppers the chance to dive and win with its special ball pool activation. Shoppers who spend AED 100 or more and can take the dive in the ball pit area to find one of 50 golden balls to win further discounts at the mall and a chance to win the grand prize. A total of AED 25,000 is up for grabs!

Mall of the Emirates will be giving away a staggering AED 15,000 daily during the six weeks eligible to enter the draw on spend of AED 650 of DSS whilst anyone who spends over AED 1,000 during DSS will receive complimentary hands-free delivery, redeemable at the mall VIP desk.

The Dubai Mall is offering shoppers who spend over AED 100 the chance to win Skywards Miles. Those who spend above AED 100 at any store in the mall will be in for a chance to be one of the six to win 100,000 Skywards Miles each week. At the end of DSS, one lucky winner will get one million Skyward Miles. Shoppers can download The Dubai Mall app to scan in their receipts and be entered automatically.

The Outlet Village will be running a special ‘Spend and Win’ promotion at the participating retailers throughout Dubai Summer Surprises. Shoppers need to spend a minimum of AED 200 for a chance to win weekly prizes, including two weekend stays for two people at Lapita Hotel at Dubai Parks and Resorts, four Dubai Parks and Resorts annual passes to Motiongate and Bollywood Parks, and a shopping spree worth AED 20,000 that can be spent across the destination.

La Mer will offer shoppers who spend AED250 a scratch-and-win card and prizes include family passes to the newly opened Laguna Waterpark and discounts from participating retail and F&B outlets.

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG)

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group will be offering customers a month of golden surprises with a whole host of promotions taking place between 8 June and 8 July. Al Liali store will have a range of promotions, including a free ring worth AED 1,900 upon spending AED 10,000 on the Tessitore Collection or over AED 20,000 on the JOI DE VIVRE collection. Jewellery-lovers can enjoy deep discounts on exclusive pieces including AED 1,100 off a tennis bracelet and AED 3,500 off a Memories 10 carat ring. Malabar Gold & Diamonds will be giving shoppers a free gold coin worth AED 3,000 with every diamond jewellery purchase, whilst Royal Jewellery will be giving shoppers a free wristwatch with any gold or jewellery purchases over AED 1,000.