Amazon Prime Day 2018 Date Revealed

Amazon Prime Day 2018 will take place on July 17th with deals starting at midday the day before – Monday 16th.

The 36 hour period for Prime Day 2018 makes it the longest Prime event ever. It eclipses last year’s 30-hour period which started the evening before at 9pm and also breaks with Amazon’s recent tradition of running Prime Day on the second Tuesday in July.

Our original prediction for Amazon Prime Day 2018 was that it would take place on July 10th and 11th – but those are the days of the first and second semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup in Russia – not hard to see why Amazon would want to avoid those dates. With the World Cup Final scheduled for July 15, that leaves the stage clear for Amazon’s two-day Prime Day bonanza on the 16th and 17th.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 – what to expect on 16th and 17th July

Last year, Prime Day began at 9pm Eastern / 6pm Pacific, and ended at midnight Pacific. So our prediction for Amazon Prime Day in the US this year is a midday start on the 16th EST, running all the way through until midnight on the 17th PST – that would mean Prime Day 2018 running for 39 hours in the US.

In terms of what deals to expect, you can certainly count on an Amazon Prime subscription drive in the days or weeks leading up to Prime Day 2018. Prime Day deals are exclusively available for Prime customers so Amazon tends to run a recruitment drive before the big day – expect a $20 discount on the usual subscription price if you’re not already a Prime member.

Prime Day deals will obviously include heavy discounts on Amazon devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Kindles and tablets – Amazon regularly runs discounts on these items throughout the year so there’s a very good chance that for Prime Day it’ll haul out its cheapest ever prices on at least a few of these items if not all. You should also expect some tempting offers for some of Amazon’s other services like Audible.

Aside from that, we’re also expecting Amazon Marketplace sellers to get in on the act in a big way this year. They’ve been included since the first Prime Day in 2015 but this year we’re forecasting that Marketplace retailers could be the source of some of the more exciting deals in pretty much everything product category on the site, from 4K TVs (post-World Cup fire sale alert), games consoles and laptops to beer and wine, sports and camping, and baby products and fashion.