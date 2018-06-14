FIFA World Cup 2018 Key Facts

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and Statista has put together an infographic presenting the key information for the tournament. Hosts Russia kick off everything against Saudi Arabia on June 14 in the 80,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and the final will take place in the same place on July 15. In preparation for the tournament, Russian authorities have invested a reported $9.6 billion (600 billion rubles) in infrastructure – hosting over 3 million spectators is no mean feat, after all.