UAE to Host 2022 GCC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi

Under the patronage of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Authority of Sports the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) will be hosting the GCC Golf Championships to be on March 14th – 17th 2022 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The 2022 GCC Golf Championship is the 24th edition for the Men’s and the 13th edition for the Under 18 GCC Golf Championship. Six teams are confirmed to play: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the home team UAE.

Representing the Men’s UAE team will be Ahmad Skaik, Saeed Malik, Khalifa Al Masaood, and Rashed Al Emadi For the Under 18 Boys’ team Mohammed Skaik, Rashid Al Jassmy and Abdalla Al Suwaidi will be playing for UAE.

The Men’s Division is a 72-hole tournament with 18 holes being played each day on the Abu Dhabi Golf Club National Championship Course. The Boy’s Under 18 Division a 54-hole event, which will be played Monday – Wednesday.

General Abdallah Alhashmi, Vice Chairman of the EGF had this to say leading up to the championship, “we are excited to welcome our brothers from the GCC Golf Committee to Abu Dhabi. Due to the pandemic, the past few years have set some challenges for these events but due to the guidance of our leaders, this championship is again possible. Thank you to the UAE General Authority of Sports, UAE Olympic Committee, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support. The UAE team is ready and we look forward to making the country proud.”

On Thursday, 17th March, the Closing Ceremony will take place at 5 pm along with all the participating teams, GCC Golf Championship officials, VVIPs from the UAE. All guests and spectators are welcome to attend the golf throughout the week. Be sure to follow the Emirates Golf Federation on social media for daily updates.

About the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) was formed in 1995 and is the Governing Body of Golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The EGF administrates and provides the United States Golf Association (USGA) Handicap System to all EGF members. The EGF sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE.

The EGF is a non-profit organization with the goals and responsibility of increasing awareness and participation in golf. The EGF actively conducts an Order of Merit Season, National Junior Development Program, and Senior, Junior, and Ladies National Team Programs. The EGF and UAE golf clubs work closely together to help shape the future of golf in the UAE.

To gain more information about the EGF and UAE golf visit the EGF Website and Social Media pages listed.