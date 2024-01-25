Emirates Golf Federation, Junior Asian Golf Academy to Transform Golf Development

A historic milestone before the first round of the HERO Junior Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club as the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and the Junior Asian Golf Academy (JAGA) formalize their commitment to revolutionize the landscape of Junior, Amateur, and Professional golf in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through a visionary Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

MOU Signing at the HERO Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Left to Right (Robert Fiala, John Laroche, General Abdullah Alhashmi, Aadesh Gawde, and Simon Corkill)

General Abdullah Alhashami, Vice Chairman of EGF, expressed the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with JAGA signifies our collective dedication to fostering the growth of golf among both Nationals and International student-athletes. Together, we embark on a journey to shape the future of golf development in the UAE and the wider MENA region.”

Aadesh Gawde, Head of JAGA – UAE, shared his enthusiasm for the initiatives outlined in the MOU. “The establishment of the JAGA @ UAE Golf Academy is a pivotal step towards providing a nurturing space for emerging golf talent. We are committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of our collaboration with EGF.”

John Laroche, Head of JAGA – International, emphasized the global impact of their joint efforts. “The JAGA – EGF International College Showcase is a unique platform that will connect student-athletes with coaches and recruiters from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. It opens doors for aspiring golfers to pursue further education and athletic development on an international scale.”

Key Initiatives Outlined in the MOU:

JAGA @ UAE Golf Academy: Establishment and management of a cutting-edge JAGA @ UAE golf academy in multiple locations over time, fostering a dedicated space for the cultivation of golf talent. JAGA – EGF Junior/Amateur Order of Merit: Co-hosting and co-creating the JAGA – EGF Junior/Amateur Order of Merit, featuring six local World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events, fostering healthy competition and skill development. JAGA – EGF International College Showcase: Collaboratively hosting the JAGA – EGF International College Showcase, bringing together coaches and recruiters from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, providing student-athletes with valuable opportunities for further education and athletic development.

The partners are set to embark on these innovative projects with immediate effect, aiming to elevate Junior and Amateur golf to new heights in the UAE, regionally, and globally.