Emirates Dubai 7s 2022 Tickets Now On Sale

The highly anticipated sports & entertainment festival is set to feature a weekend of family fun activities and global musical entertainment, alongside a host of international and invitational sporting events.

The Emirates Dubai 7s, part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, is set to return to the UAE during the 1st – 3rd December 2022 following a successful 2021 season. Sporting fans and families alike can choose from several ticket options to book for the weekend. The 2022 edition of the rugby festival will deliver an amplified experience for all in attendance with additional entertainment stands and activations for children and young adults, including a new Hops & Food Market, the invitational team party tent, as well as a new stage called ‘The House’.

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will be the centrepiece of the Emirates Dubai 7s, which has hosted the series since its inception in 1999, as some of the world’s best rugby 7s players take to the pitch. With over 100,000 fans expected to attend this year’s festival, fans and visitors can look forward to an exciting weekend of music alongside the rugby action on Pitch 1 and 2. Three world-renowned superstar DJs are set to headline Frequency on 8, a visual and audio experience and Beats on Two, a unique bar concept which overlooks all the action on Pitch 2.

Participation in sports is also growing at the festival, with the addition of a new fitness competition, WODON3, an inclusive fitness competition for fitness elites as well as novice athletes looking to push their limits. This will join rugby 7s, 10s, netball and Cricket presented by Dulsco, featuring male and female participants from 32 countries.

“At the Emirates Dubai 7s, we are incredibly proud to be one of the biggest and best Rugby 7s Tournament in the world. Now in our 52nd year, the event has grown to become the largest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East,” said Simon Jelowitz, Head of Sport Operations of Emirates Dubai 7s.

“Each year, we strive to deliver better sports, music, entertainment and food and beverage, as well as unbelievable experiences for all, that will last long in the memory and the 2022 Festival will be no exception. The Emirates Dubai 7s is all about a culturally diverse and rich international community coming together in a family atmosphere to create lifelong memories with old and new friends. More than ever, this year’s Festival will be too good to miss. Keep an eye out for the announcement of some incredible artists headlining at the Festival very soon!”

Ticket options for the sporting weekend include the ultimate Hangar Hospitality for an upscale and all-access experience, Weekend General Admission and Weekend Reserved Seating, as well as single-day tickets that are available in limited quantities. Children under 12 years of age gain free entry during the weekend. Additional festival details and activities will be announced leading up to the event weekend, including this year’s musical headline acts.