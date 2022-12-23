Skydive Dubai Hosts First Ever Swoop Festival

Skydive Dubai, located in the multifaceted seafront district of Dubai Harbour, is all set to host its inaugural Swoop Festival this month, the first of its kind in the region. The three-day canopy piloting event will take place from 28th to 30th December in front of Zero Gravity, promising athletes and spectators a weekend filled with adrenaline and spectacular sights.

Canopy piloting is a high-speed discipline of skydiving in which experienced and trained pilots glide over a body of water while performing various stunts, masterfully controlling a small and powerful parachute.

The Swoop Festival at Skydive Dubai will bring together some of the best athletes from around the world to showcase their skills as they navigate a set course, to be crowned winner of the festival. Participants will be required to swoop and glide through a clear set of inflatable obstacles in the water, before attempting to land on one of three rafts.

Skydive Dubai has been a bucket list destination and experience for skydiving enthusiasts, tourists, and residents for over 10 years. Offering a number of experiences for all experience levels, Skydive Dubai is the UAE’s favorite place to go for an adrenaline-fueled tandem skydive.

Entry to the festival is free for spectators, who can access the event through Zero Gravity, just a stone’s throw from Dubai Harbour. Starting on the 28th of December until the 30th of December, first day of the three-day event will be a training day followed by the official judging days on the 29th and 30th of December.

Round up family and friends for an action-packed day out of swooping spectacles and heart stopping stunts!

Information box

Date: 28-30 December 2022

Time: From 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily

Location: Zero Gravity, next to Skydive Dubai

Price: Free to attend