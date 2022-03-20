UAE’s Under 18 Team Wins Gold at GCC Championship in Abu Dhabi

Ahmad Skaik & Abdalla Al Suwaidi Win Individual Bronze Medals

On March 14th – 17th, 2022 the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) hosted the 24th edition for the Men’s and the 13th edition for the Under 18 GCC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club under the patronage of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Authority of Sports.

UAE’s Under 18 team Abdalla Al Suwaidi, Rashid Al Jassmy, and Mohammed Skaik Wins Gold at GCC Championship in Abu Dhabi

Representing the Under 18 team for the UAE, Abdalla Al Suwaidi, Rashid Al Jassmy, and Mohammed Skaik made the UAE proud winning the team Gold Medal. Winning by 15 shots, Abdalla Al Suwaidi lead the way for Team UAE. Abdalla shot rounds of 77-77-83 for a championship total of 237. Al Suwaidi also won the Bronze Medal in the Individual Category for the Under 18 Division.

Winning the Silver Medal in the Under 18 Team Division was the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain won the Bronze Medal. Salem Alabkal of the State of Kuwait won the Gold Medal and Ali Babatein of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the Silver Medal in the Individual Category.

In the Men’s Division, Qatar had a strong GCC Championship capturing the Team and Individual Gold Medals. Saleh Al Kaabi of Qatar won the Individual Gold Medal shooting rounds of 71-66-75-79 for a championship total of 291, 3-over-par. Faisal Sahled from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won the Individual Silver Medal while the team collected the Silver Medal. The Kingdom of Bahrain won the Team Bronze Medal.

UAE’s top amateur golfer and 29th ranked amateur in the world, Ahmad Skaik won the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Individual Category. Skaik fired rounds of 73-74-74-75 for a total of 298, 10-over-par.

The Men’s Division was a 72-hole tournament with 18 holes being played each day on the Abu Dhabi Golf Club National Championship Course. The Boy’s Under 18 Division was a 54-hole event, which was played Monday – Wednesday.

To celebrate the 2022 GCC Golf Championship, the award ceremony was graced by His Highness Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and EGF’s Chairman, His Excellency Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the EGF had this to say following the championship. “Congratulations to all of the winners. On behalf of the Emirates Golf Federation, we would like to thank all of our brothers from the GCC for participating in this year’s championship. We look forward to welcoming you back to the UAE. This week was a true celebration of the GCC brotherhood in the sport of golf. Thank you to the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and to The Westin, Abu Dhabi for hosting the teams. Lastly, thank you to Abu Dhabi Sports Council for supporting this event.”