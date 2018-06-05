Atlantis The Palm: The Home Of FIFA World Cup 2018

In celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Atlantis, The Palm will launch the ultimate ‘World Cup Fan Zone’ from 14th June to 15th July 2018. With a capacity of over 2000 fans, the ‘Atlantis World Cup Fan Zone’ will be the place to watch the FIFA World Cup, airing all of the action, live from Russia in an electric atmosphere. Ladies enter for free and guys pay 100 AED on the door which is redeembale against food and drinks with a minimum spend on seated tables starts from 1,000 AED.

Split into two zones; “The Stadium” will become the main viewing arena for die-hard fans looking to immerse themselves in all of the action, whereas “The Bench” will offer a more chilled out vibe, featuring casual seating and a gamer’s corner, complete with its own Playstation activation. In addition to providing the best match coverage, the ‘Atlantis World Cup Fan Zone’ will be rocking on all key game dates with a host of live entertainment acts, football-related activities and merchandise giveaways.

A specially-designed football food menu will be on offer throughout the month, with stadium-style snacks , hops buckets and drink specials available, including a wide selection of draught hops, grape, spirits and softs. Fun for fans of all ages, the tent will also feature a painting station, where patriotic fans can have their country’s flag painted onto their face, plus a state-of-the-art VR football experience, giving guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the stadium atmosphere. For those looking to test their skills, there will be a number of daily challenges to participate in, including “Keepy Uppy,” “Guess The Minute,” and “Unlock Your Passion,” with some great prizes to be won, including the chance to win a trip to the winning nation and to secure a ultimate getaway at Atlantis, The Palm for one lucky fan.