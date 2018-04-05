Dubai’s First Hotel-Cinema Opens In Rove Downtown

Emaar Entertainment, the leisure and entertainment subsidiary of Emaar Properties, today announced that its leading cinema brand, Reel Cinemas, is further expanding its local footprint with a brand-new concept – the first hotel-cinema – located in Rove Downtown, the contemporary mid-scale hotel in Downtown Dubai. The hotel-cinema will add to the convenience of hotel guests, catering to the needs of contemporary travelers and urban residents.

Rove Downtown is the first hotel under Rove Hotels, a contemporary mid-scale brand, developed as a joint venture between Meraas and Emaar Properties PJSC.

Highlighting Rove Hotels’ intrinsic focus on design, the new cinema – Reel Cinemas – Rove Downtown – will build on Rove Downtown’s ornate charm with stylized seating and a distinct inner-city vibe – providing an unapparelled level of casual-chic sophistication. With ticket price covering popcorn and a soft drink, the new location is set to be the go-to location for urban travelers and discerning residents, as it screens blockbuster titles as well as alternative content such as football and regional cinema.

Damien Latham, Chief Executive Officer, Emaar Entertainment, the operator of Reel Cinemas, said: “Reel Cinemas is altering preconceptions of what movie-lovers expect from a cinema while diversifying the cinematic offering to suit every mood and occasion. By pioneering innovative trends, we’re changing the face of entertainment in the region with the new hotel-cinema concept. We are committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences and in taking the region’s cinema landscape to the next level.”

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Rove Hotels is for the contemporary traveller who values culturally inspired settings in a vibrant social hub. As the first hotel under Rove Hotels, Rove Downtown has defined its niche in an exceptional location and effortless connectivity to business and leisure destinations in the city. With the addition of the first hotel-cinema, Rove Downtown is raising the bar in its offerings and delivering added-value for our guests.”

Paul Bridger, Corporate Director of Operations of Rove Hotels, said: “The opening of Reel Cinemas – Rove Downtown by region’s leading entertainment provider brings a new dimension to the hospitality industry. It marks the integration of all the leisure choices that modern traveller seek, and reflects the brand values of Rove Hotels to deliver memorable social experiences. As a social hub that connects the young and trendy, the new addition to Rove Downtown will further position the hotel as among the first choices for the new generation of travellers.”

Scheduled for completion in the first half of 2018, the boutique Reel Cinemas – Rove Downtown will have only 49 seats underpinned by the standards Reel Cinemas have set with state-of-the-art audio-visual technologies. The addition of Reel Cinemas – Rove Downtown to Emaar Entertainment’s growing portfolio follows the recent launches of Emaar Entertainment’s pioneering VR Park in The Dubai Mall, and Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar and Dine-in Cinema by Reel Cinemas at Jebel Ali Recreation Club.

Reel Cinemas – Rove Downtown will also cater to group events and corporate gatherings, with the lobby lounge providing the perfect pre-cinema meeting area, and the relaxed seating and effortless sophistication of the cinema becoming an idyllic location for private functions.