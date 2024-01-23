Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort has opened its doors in the UAE, bringing eco-luxury to Ras Al Khaimah. Situated on a private peninsula with golden sands and natural mangroves, the 174-room resort’s setting is unrivalled in exclusivity, tranquillity and luxury, featuring lush gardens, an infinity pool and a natural mangrove sanctuary, all with a backdrop of the majestic Hajar mountains and views of the Arabian Gulf.

A range of accommodations is available, including contemporary and spacious guest rooms and suites located in the main building or set within traditional riads. Each evokes modern sophistication infused with locally inspired design elements and boasts breathtaking views from the private balcony or terrace.

The resort, which was designed by Wilson Associates and Perkins Eastman, also introduces Maldivian-inspired luxury to Ras Al Khaimah, showcasing the emirate’s first over water villas with ample living space, an expansive outdoor deck featuring a private plunge pool, views of the Arabian Gulf and the natural mangrove lagoon and a reserved cabana on the villa-only beach. With dedicated Villa Host service, the resort ensures that villa guest’s unique preferences are fulfilled at every opportunity. Additionally, guests will be pampered with complimentary experiences such as massages or a private barbecue.

With six restaurants and bars, Anantara Mina Al Arab guests enjoy the luxury of choice when they dine each day. The signature restaurant, Mekong, offers a culinary journey through Thailand, Vietnam, and China, showcasing dishes from Asia’s most storied waterway. Beach House draws inspiration from the laidback living of the Mediterranean, providing memorable gastronomy featuring fresh coastal cuisine. Further options include Sea Breeze, the all-day dining restaurant, a gourmet deli, a pool bar and a lobby lounge and bar. For a more intimate experience, guests can engage the services of a personal chef with Dining by Design, Anantara’s bespoke private dining concept, enjoying romantic meals served at a table for two on the beach or even aboard a private yacht.

As with every Anantara resort, guests have the opportunity to immerse in the destination and local culture. Signature experiences include hiking on nearby Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain, with a gourmet picnic along the way, kayaking in the surrounding mangroves, home to flocks of flamingos and herons, as well as luxury cruising in the Arabian Gulf with a sunset dinner onboard prepared by a personal chef. Ras Al Khaimah is known as the nature and adventure emirate and is renowned for its adrenaline-fuelled experiences, such as the world’s longest zipline and tobogganing, both at the top of Jebel Jais. Guests can visit an Emirati pearl farm to learn the secrets of the ocean’s depths, or go hot-air ballooning over the desert in search of indigenous wildlife.

In addition to exploring the emirate, the resort offers a variety of water sports and boasts extensive leisure facilities, including an infinity swimming pool, a fitness centre overlooking the mangroves, a padel court, a yoga pavillion, kids’ and teens’ clubs, along with a variety of recreation activities for both adults and children.

For those looking for a more serene experience, Anantara Spa is a sanctuary of healing and relaxation. The spa is set within manicured gardens overlooking the sea and the mangroves, with facilities including seven treatment rooms and wet areas for men and women. Guests can enjoy treatments with indigenous ingredients, such as the Ras Al Khaimah Ritual with its deeply enriching body scrub made from dates, salt and honey from mangrove hives, couple’s journeys inspired by the surrounding desert and ocean, and extensive traditional therapies from Anantara’s native Thailand.

Anantara Mina Al Arab’s green credentials are unsurpassed, showcasing a commitment to preserving nature through actions and strategies that eliminate plastic use while reducing waste and energy consumption. All accommodation has been sustainably built, with furniture and fittings using eco-friendly materials such as sustainable wood and recycled fabrics and plastics. Great care was taken not to disturb the surrounding eco-system, including the mangroves, home to sea turtles, migratory flocks of birds, and the occasional rare dugong. Guests can therefore take satisfaction in minimising their carbon footprint when they visit, as well as instil in the next generation a love of nature, with an interactive discovery centre on site.

As the perfect meeting point between east and west, and Dubai International Airport being one of the most connected in the world and less than an hour away, Ras Al Khaimah is ideal for destination weddings. Couples can enjoy exclusive use of one of the resort’s beaches or the beautiful gardens, with capacity for up to 450 guests. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is just 30 minutes’ drive from the hotel.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara, and Group CEO of Minor International, commented, “We are proud to launch our luxury Anantara brand in Ras Al Khaimah, which is the brand’s ninth property in the United Arab Emirates. We are confident that the new resort will be well received by the market and will help with the continued growth and positioning of the emirate as a luxury tourist destination.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, also commented, “The opening of the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort will greatly contribute to realising RAK Properties’ vision for Mina Al Arab, transforming it into the leading lifestyle destination within the emirate. This launch marks the second hospitality opening in our development, and we’re happy to be offering visitors a unique, new luxury beachfront experience that also respects the natural and stunning beauty of its environment.”

“We are excited to welcome guests to the much-anticipated Anantara Mina Al Arab, bringing the brand‘s world-renowned luxury to the exciting destination of Ras Al Khaimah”, says Ramsey Saarany, General Manager of the property. “Situated in the exclusive Mina Al Arab development, the resort boasts a unique setting and guests can immerse themselves in indigenous experiences, enjoy bespoke service, and savour distinctive culinary creations. We look forward to welcoming our guests for an unforgettable stay.”