First-Look Of Atlantis The Royal; 2023 Bookings Open

Exclusive first-look images have been captured showing the newest and most luxurious resort to shape the Dubai skyline.

From butlers providing mini-pillow menus to suites with private infinity pools and a world-class club that sits among the clouds, Atlantis The Royal is set to reshape ultra-luxury stays.

Bookings for the ultra-luxury resort open today (31st October), with stays available from 2023.

The images capture, for the very first time, the scale, grandeur and ambition of this ultra-luxurious Dubai resort, which includes 44 suites with their own private infinity pools, a stylish infinity pool on the 22nd floor with spectacular views out over the Palm Island, the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, a water fountain show that breathes fire, and an unrivalled collection of celebrity chef restaurants and bars. As these new images show, Atlantis The Royal is the pinnacle of luxury, offering guests an experience like no other, uniquely tailored to their every desire.

Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, guests are taken on a journey of discovery and adventure, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment, and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence. Rooms & Stays: The 795-room resort surges 43 storeys high with unparalleled views over the Arabian Sea and Palm Island. 44 of the resort’s luxury Suites and Signature Penthouses offer private infinity pools, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds.

All Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses deliver show-stopping ultra-luxury touches, including a bespoke selection of amenities from luxury brands, including Hermès, Frette and Graff.

All guests staying in a Suites or Signature Penthouses can enjoy an elite butler service, offering a supreme standard of service and luxury, where every need is anticipated. Services include unpacking luggage, pillow selection, clothes pressing, a private resort orientation and setting up exclusive experiences. Guests staying in a Suite or Signature Penthouse will be offered a mini pillow sample menu by their butler, enabling them to curate their own sleep experience. The unique amenity features miniature versions of every pillow, enabling guests to review the shape, touch and feel of the pillows before making their choice. The pillow menu consists of seven different types of pillows, including cool down, memory foam for head, memory foam for feet, buckwheat, pregnancy and a body pillow option.

All Rooms are Connected, allowing guests to control their room’s thermostat, lighting, television and other amenities via their mobile phones. Guests will also be able to personalize their room with technology that loads the most popular streaming media and other accounts to in-room TVs. Dining:

The dining options at Atlantis The Royal combine pioneering chefs with show-stopping experiences across 17 restaurants and bars. Signature restaurants from culinary icons include Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis and Jose Andres, while Nobu will be opening their first ever pool and beach club and Heston Blumenthal will introduce Dinner, as well as his debut bar, Resonance. Sitting adjacent to Cloud 22 on the 22nd floor is Ling Ling, a modern Pan-Asian, day to night venue from the leading hospitality heavyweights, Tao Group Hospitality. Featuring 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and glittering Dubai Skyline, guests can expect a culturally rich, multi-sensory, dining and late-night party experience.

Entertainment & Nightlife The six towers that make up Atlantis The Royal are brought together by a 90-metre long Skypool on the 22nd floor, which forms part of an outdoor entertainment experience called Cloud 22. Featuring VIP cabanas with private plunge pools, a swim up-bar and a glittering head-shaped DJ booth, this venue is the jewel in Atlantis The Royal’s crown. Set to become the iconic entertainment and nightlife destination in Dubai, revellers can dance away the day, into night to the world’s best DJ’s whist overlooking the glittering Dubai skyline.

Atlantis The Royal will also be home to Heston Blumenthal’s inaugural cocktail bar, which is set to feature a 6.5m high jellyfish aquarium, housing 4,000 moon jellies. Titled Resonance by Heston Blumenthal, this entirely new and unique concept will offer memorable culinary experiences through considered, meticulously crafted and complex cocktails, food, and purposeful theatre.

The resort is home to a vast array of fountains and water installations designed by the world’s authority on water features, WET Design. This includes the magnificent Skyblaze; a fountain that breathes fire and the first and only permanent fire and water performance fountain in the Middle East. Before opening to guests, Atlantis The Royal will hold a spectacular Grand Reveal in January with a star-studded line up in attendance and an event that promises to match the ambition of the new resort. This will echo the spectacular launch of Atlantis The Palm in 2008, where guests included Robert DeNiro, Gerard Butler, Kylie Minogue and Priyanka Chopra, with a firework display that could be seen from space.

Tim Kelly, Managing Director of Atlantis Dubai says “This is it. Our moment is finally here to reveal Atlantis The Royal as the world’s most ultra-luxury entertainment resort. Openings of resorts like this one only come around once or twice in a decade, and we can’t wait to share it with the world. As these new images demonstrate, this is a resort like no other and the building itself will become an instantly recognisable icon of the Dubai skyline. We are excited to begin welcoming guests next year and treat them to an experience they’ll never forget.”